BIOTELEMETRY Earnings Results: $BEAT Reports Quarterly Earnings

BIOTELEMETRY ($BEAT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, beating estimates of -$0.19 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
BIOTELEMETRY Insider Trading Activity
BIOTELEMETRY insiders have traded $BEAT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BEAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD FERRARI purchased 29,412 shares for an estimated $50,000
- TIM CRUICKSHANK (CFO) purchased 17,647 shares for an estimated $29,999
BIOTELEMETRY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of BIOTELEMETRY stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PASADENA PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC removed 60,554 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $139,274
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 43,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,279
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 23,919 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,013
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 21,732 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,983
- BAKER AVENUE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP removed 21,614 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $50,144
- SPECTRUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. (NB/CA) added 20,000 shares (+36.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,000
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 14,603 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,586
