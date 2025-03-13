BIOTELEMETRY Earnings Results: $BEAT Reports Quarterly Earnings

BIOTELEMETRY ($BEAT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, beating estimates of -$0.19 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

BIOTELEMETRY Insider Trading Activity

BIOTELEMETRY insiders have traded $BEAT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BEAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD FERRARI purchased 29,412 shares for an estimated $50,000

TIM CRUICKSHANK (CFO) purchased 17,647 shares for an estimated $29,999

BIOTELEMETRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of BIOTELEMETRY stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

