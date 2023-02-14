Biotechnology Value Fund L P Now Owns 9.99% of Verastem (VSTM)

Fintel reports that Biotechnology Value Fund L P has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20.09MM shares of Verastem Inc (VSTM). This represents 9.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 17.06MM shares and 9.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.58% and an increase in total ownership of 0.59% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 556.42% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verastem is $4.16. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 556.42% from its latest reported closing price of $0.63.

The projected annual revenue for Verastem is $17MM, an increase of 896.52%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verastem. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 28.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSTM is 0.03%, a decrease of 22.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.43% to 121,974K shares. The put/call ratio of VSTM is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 26,989K shares representing 12.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 19,975K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 17,200K shares representing 8.19% ownership of the company.

Viking Global Investors holds 9,224K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,683K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,204K shares, representing an increase of 8.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSTM by 16.60% over the last quarter.

Verastem Background Information

Verastem Oncology is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of new medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. The company's pipeline is focused on novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical signaling pathways in cancer that promote cancer cell survival and tumor growth, including RAF/MEK inhibition and focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibition.

