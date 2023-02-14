Biotechnology Value Fund L P Now Owns 9.90% of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (ELEV)

Fintel reports that Biotechnology Value Fund L P has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.31MM shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. Common stock (ELEV). This represents 9.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.61MM shares and 6.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 43.46% and an increase in total ownership of 3.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 325.00% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Elevation Oncology, Inc. is $4.25. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 325.00% from its latest reported closing price of $1.00.

The projected annual revenue for Elevation Oncology, Inc. is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$2.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elevation Oncology, Inc.. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 10.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELEV is 0.16%, a decrease of 22.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.78% to 14,411K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aisling Capital Management holds 2,835K shares representing 12.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Qiming U.S. Ventures Management holds 2,370K shares representing 10.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 2,312K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 1,952K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,983K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELEV by 26.54% over the last quarter.

venBio Partners holds 1,866K shares representing 8.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Elevation Oncology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Elevation Oncology is founded on the belief that every patient with cancer deserves to know what is driving the growth of their disease and have access to therapeutics that can stop it. The company makes genomic tests actionable by selectively developing drugs to inhibit the specific alterations that have been identified as drivers of disease. Together with its peers Elevation Oncology works towards a future in which each unique test result can be matched with a purpose-built precision medicine to enable an individualized treatment plan for each patient. Its lead candidate, seribantumab, inhibits tumor growth driven by NRG1 fusions and is currently being clinically tested in the Phase 2 CRESTONE study for patients with tumors of any origin that have an NRG1 fusion. Details on CRESTONE are available at www.NRG1fusion.com.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.