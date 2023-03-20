Biotechnology Value Fund L P Now Owns 9.60% of Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

Fintel reports that Biotechnology Value Fund L P has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.03MM shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX). This represents 9.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2023 they reported 1.25MM shares and 2.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 302.07% and an increase in total ownership of 7.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.67% Upside

As of March 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Protagonist Therapeutics is $32.44. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 44.67% from its latest reported closing price of $22.42.

The projected annual revenue for Protagonist Therapeutics is $9MM, a decrease of 66.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Protagonist Therapeutics. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTGX is 0.08%, an increase of 23.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.88% to 51,509K shares. The put/call ratio of PTGX is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 3,652K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 3,592K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,177K shares, representing a decrease of 16.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 1.45% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 2,853K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,789K shares, representing a decrease of 32.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 17.06% over the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson holds 2,449K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 2,364K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,261K shares, representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 26.73% over the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with multiple peptide-based new chemical entities in different stages of development. Rusfertide (PTG-300) is an injectable hepcidin mimetic in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for polycythemia vera, and a separate Phase 2 clinical study for hereditary hemochromatosis. PN-943 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha-4-beta-7 integrin specific antagonist peptide in a 150 patient Phase 2 study for the potential treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, with ulcerative colitis as the initial targeted indication. PTG-200 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide in a Phase 2 clinical trial for Crohn's disease. Two additional second-generation oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist candidates PN-235 and PN-232, are in early stages of clinical development. The Company has developed a proprietary technology platform to discover and develop novel peptide-based therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs and transform existing treatment paradigms.

