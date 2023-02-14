Biotechnology Value Fund L P Now Owns 9.30% of Molecular Templates (MTEM)

Fintel reports that Biotechnology Value Fund L P has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.25MM shares of Molecular Templates Inc (MTEM). This represents 9.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.38MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 55.24% and an increase in total ownership of 3.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,002.93% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Molecular Templates is $10.33. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 2,002.93% from its latest reported closing price of $0.49.

The projected annual revenue for Molecular Templates is $14MM, a decrease of 58.76%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molecular Templates. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 17.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTEM is 0.04%, an increase of 21.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.13% to 29,279K shares. The put/call ratio of MTEM is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bellevue Group holds 11,278K shares representing 20.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 4,997K shares representing 8.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caxton holds 2,053K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 1,821K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,903K shares, representing a decrease of 59.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTEM by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,200K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Molecular Templates Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Molecular Templates is a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of targeted biologic therapeutics. Its proprietary drug platform technology, known as engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs, leverages the resident biology of a genetically engineered form of Shiga-like Toxin A subunit to create novel therapies with potent and differentiated mechanisms of action for cancer and other serious diseases.

