Biotechnology Value Fund L P Now Owns 8.90% of AC Immune (ACIU)

Fintel reports that Biotechnology Value Fund L P has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.43MM shares of AC Immune SA (ACIU). This represents 8.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 7.06MM shares and 9.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.18% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 355.23% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for AC Immune is $10.88. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 355.23% from its latest reported closing price of $2.39.

The projected annual revenue for AC Immune is $85MM, an increase of 2,050.33%. The projected annual EPS is $0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in AC Immune. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACIU is 0.03%, a decrease of 42.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.44% to 14,628K shares. The put/call ratio of ACIU is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bvf holds 7,428K shares representing 9.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Platinum Investment Management holds 1,082K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,059K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIU by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 1,000K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 730K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 652K shares, representing an increase of 10.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIU by 99.96% over the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 592K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

AC Immune Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AC Immune SA is a Nasdaq-listed clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which aims to become a global leader in Precision Medicine for neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is utilizing two proprietary discovery platforms, SupraAntigenTM and MorphomerTM, to design, discover and develop small molecule and biological therapeutics as well as diagnostic products intended to diagnose, prevent and modify neurodegenerative diseases caused by misfolding proteins. The Company's pipeline features nine therapeutic and three diagnostic product candidates, with five currently in clinical trials. It has collaborations with major pharmaceutical companies including Roche/Genentech, Lilly and Janssen.

