Biotechnology Value Fund L P Now Owns 8.60% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

Fintel reports that Biotechnology Value Fund L P has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.15MM shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX). This represents 8.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 14.36MM shares and 9.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.46% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 256.33% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is $8.16. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 256.33% from its latest reported closing price of $2.29.

The projected annual revenue for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is $22MM, an increase of 17,648.00%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXRX is 0.06%, an increase of 31.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.33% to 153,946K shares. The put/call ratio of LXRX is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Artal Group holds 89,778K shares representing 47.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 16,149K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,149K shares, representing an increase of 12.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXRX by 25.97% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,614K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,277K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 3,044K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,228K shares, representing a decrease of 6.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXRX by 10.80% over the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Background Information

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients' lives. Through its Genome5000™ program, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. Lexicon advanced one of these medicines to market and has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in neuropathic pain, heart failure, diabetes and metabolism and other indications.

