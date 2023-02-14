Biotechnology Value Fund L P Now Owns 6.90% of Ikena Oncology (IKNA)

Fintel reports that Biotechnology Value Fund L P has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.50MM shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (IKNA). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.80MM shares and 5.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 39.19% and an increase in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 569.70% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ikena Oncology is $22.10. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 569.70% from its latest reported closing price of $3.30.

The projected annual revenue for Ikena Oncology is $28MM, a decrease of 6.53%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ikena Oncology. This is a decrease of 76 owner(s) or 52.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IKNA is 0.10%, an increase of 62.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.96% to 26,386K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 5,018K shares representing 13.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,934K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 2,503K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Omega Fund Management holds 2,249K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,158K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,126K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IKNA by 27.75% over the last quarter.

Ikena Oncology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ikena Oncology is a targeted oncology company focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Ikena is advancing five programs that include four product candidates in either clinical development or IND-enabling studies: IK-930, a TEAD inhibitor targeting the Hippo signaling pathway; an ERK5 inhibitor program targeting the KRAS signaling pathway; IK-175, an AHR antagonist; IK-412, a kynurenine-degrading enzyme; and IK-007, an EP4 receptor antagonist. Ikena has entered into a global strategic collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for its IK-175 and IK-412 programs.

