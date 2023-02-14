Biotechnology Value Fund L P Now Owns 5.10% of iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

Fintel reports that Biotechnology Value Fund L P has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.81MM shares of iTeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS). This represents 5.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 2, 2022 they reported 1.93MM shares and 5.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.14% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 147.33% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for iTeos Therapeutics is $47.68. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 147.33% from its latest reported closing price of $19.28.

The projected annual revenue for iTeos Therapeutics is $51MM, a decrease of 88.69%. The projected annual EPS is -$3.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 393 funds or institutions reporting positions in iTeos Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITOS is 0.18%, a decrease of 10.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.48% to 40,381K shares. The put/call ratio of ITOS is 2.88, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 4,417K shares representing 12.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mpm Asset Management holds 2,739K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 2,154K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 1,811K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,929K shares, representing a decrease of 6.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITOS by 25.76% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,797K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,417K shares, representing an increase of 21.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITOS by 18.96% over the last quarter.

ITeos Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. iTeos Therapeutics leverages its deep understanding of cancer immunology and immunosuppressive pathways to design novel product candidates with the potential to fully restore the immune response against cancer. The Company’s innovative pipeline includes two clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immuno-oncology pathways designed with optimized pharmacologic properties for improved clinical outcomes. The initial antibody product candidate, EOS-448, is a high affinity, potent, anti-TIGIT antibody with a functional Fc domain, designed to enhance the anti-tumor response through a multifaceted immune modulatory mechanism. An open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial of EOS-448 is ongoing in adult cancer patients with advanced solid tumors with preliminary data indicating clinical activity as a monotherapy and a favorable tolerability profile. The Company is also advancing inupadenant, a next-generation adenosine A2A receptor antagonist tailored to overcome cancer immunosuppression. iTeos is conducting an open-label multi-arm Phase 1/2a clinical trial of inupadenant in adult cancer patients with advanced solid tumors. Preliminary results indicate encouraging single-agent activity in the dose escalation portion of the trial. iTeos Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with a research center in Gosselies, Belgium.

