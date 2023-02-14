Biotechnology Value Fund L P Now Owns 4.90% of Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

Fintel reports that Biotechnology Value Fund L P has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.28MM shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS). This represents 4.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 3.87MM shares and 6.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.29% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 145.01% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aclaris Therapeutics is $33.15. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 145.01% from its latest reported closing price of $13.53.

The projected annual revenue for Aclaris Therapeutics is $7MM, a decrease of 70.73%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aclaris Therapeutics. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACRS is 0.33%, an increase of 3.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.67% to 66,944K shares. The put/call ratio of ACRS is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,484K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,454K shares, representing an increase of 37.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRS by 99.98% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 4,564K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 4,398K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,977K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 3,961K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics Background Information

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

