Biotechnology Value Fund L P Now Owns 3.20% of Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

Fintel reports that Biotechnology Value Fund L P has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.30MM shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS). This represents 3.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 14, 2022 they reported 3.96MM shares and 5.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 41.84% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 122.31% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arcus Biosciences is $44.29. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 122.31% from its latest reported closing price of $19.92.

The projected annual revenue for Arcus Biosciences is $104MM, a decrease of 75.99%. The projected annual EPS is -$4.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 456 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcus Biosciences. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCUS is 0.23%, a decrease of 9.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.64% to 57,416K shares. The put/call ratio of RCUS is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,803K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,255K shares, representing an increase of 14.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCUS by 22.41% over the last quarter.

PFM Health Sciences holds 3,383K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,346K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCUS by 1.01% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 3,193K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 2,717K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,961K shares, representing a decrease of 45.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCUS by 39.43% over the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 2,668K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,670K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCUS by 33.28% over the last quarter.

Arcus Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arcus Biosciences is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its deep cross-disciplinary expertise to discover highly differentiated therapies and to develop a broad portfolio of novel combinations addressing significant unmet needs. Arcus currently has four molecules in clinical development: Etrumadenant (AB928), the first dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist to enter the clinic, is being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 and 1b studies across different indications, including prostate, colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic and triple-negative breast cancers. AB680, the first small-molecule CD73 inhibitor to enter the clinic, is in Phase 1/1b development for first-line treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer in combination with zimberelimab and gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel. Domvanalimab (AB154), an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody and new potential immuno-oncology backbone therapy, is in a three-arm randomized Phase 2 study for first-line treatment of PD-L1- 1.

