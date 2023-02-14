Biotechnology Value Fund L P Now Owns 2.90% of Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

Fintel reports that Biotechnology Value Fund L P has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.35MM shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN). This represents 2.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.59MM shares and 5.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.83% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.87% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alpine Immune Sciences is $14.69. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 86.87% from its latest reported closing price of $7.86.

The projected annual revenue for Alpine Immune Sciences is $48MM, an increase of 51.57%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpine Immune Sciences. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALPN is 0.27%, a decrease of 10.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.60% to 34,322K shares. The put/call ratio of ALPN is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 4,357K shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Orbimed Advisors holds 4,082K shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Great Point Partners holds 3,449K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 539K shares, representing an increase of 84.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALPN by 443.68% over the last quarter.

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 3,056K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,927K shares, representing an increase of 36.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALPN by 42.09% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 2,986K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alpine Immune Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine is seeking to create first- or best-in-class multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies to improve patients' lives. Alpine has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global biopharmaceutical companies and has a diverse pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.