Biotechnology Value Fund L P Now Owns 2.10% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

Fintel reports that Biotechnology Value Fund L P has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.45MM shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX). This represents 2.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 4.93MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 70.58% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.09% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is $34.30. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 33.09% from its latest reported closing price of $25.77.

The projected annual revenue for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is $14MM, a decrease of 89.24%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Syndax Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDX is 0.29%, an increase of 15.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.26% to 70,471K shares. The put/call ratio of SNDX is 1.88, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,983K shares representing 11.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,387K shares, representing an increase of 45.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 99.97% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 5,587K shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,450K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 13.38% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 3,709K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,413K shares, representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 7.07% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,650K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,222K shares, representing an increase of 16.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 2.16% over the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 2,561K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,273K shares, representing an increase of 11.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 13.12% over the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company's pipeline includes SNDX-5613, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin-MLL binding interaction, axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, and entinostat, a class I HDAC inhibitor.

