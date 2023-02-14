Biotechnology Value Fund L P Now Owns 1.40% of Cogent Biosciences (COGT)

Fintel reports that Biotechnology Value Fund L P has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.98MM shares of Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT). This represents 1.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.11MM shares and 7.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 68.38% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.71% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cogent Biosciences is $22.59. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 65.71% from its latest reported closing price of $13.63.

The projected annual revenue for Cogent Biosciences is $0MM, a decrease of �%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cogent Biosciences. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COGT is 0.34%, an increase of 1.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.41% to 79,950K shares. The put/call ratio of COGT is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Commodore Capital holds 4,320K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 4,038K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 4,013K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

TCG Crossover Management holds 3,631K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,481K shares, representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COGT by 52.44% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,207K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,089K shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COGT by 59.15% over the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, PLX9486, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. Cogent Biosciences is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.