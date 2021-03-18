Markets

Biotechnology Stocks Showing Notable Move To The Downside

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology stocks have come under pressure over the course of the trading session on Thursday, resulting in a 1.6 percent drop by the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index.

With the notable decrease on the day, the biotechnology index has offset the jump seen on Monday and is now nearly flat for the week.

The weakness among biotechnology stocks comes amid another spike in U.S. treasury yields, which is weighing on high-growth companies.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) is turning in one of the sector's worst performances on the day, slumping by 5.9 percent.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE), Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) are also posting notable losses on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular