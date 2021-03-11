Frontier Acquisition, a blank check company targeting the biotechnology sector, raised $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Co-President and Director Rick Gerson, co-founder, CIO, and Chairman of Falcon Edge Capital; Co-President Ryan Khoury, co-founder and Partner of Falcon Edge Capital; and CEO and Director Christian Angermayer, who is the Founder of Presight Capital and Apeiron Investment Group. Frontier Acquisition intends to capitalize on management's ability to identify promising opportunities at the intersection of the healthcare and technology industries, specifically within the biotechnology sector.



Frontier Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FRONU. Credit Suisse acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Biotechnology SPAC Frontier Acquisition prices $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



