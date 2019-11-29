Biotechnology ETF (IBB) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up about 34.3% from its 52-week low price of $89.01/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
IBB in Focus
This fund seeks to provide exposure to U.S. biotechnology stocks and tracks the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index. It comprises about 215 holdings. It charges a fee of 47 basis points a year.
Why the Move?
FDA approvals, solid merger-acquisition environment and positive drug data have been driving the sector and the related funds like IBB ahead.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, the fund has a positive weighted alpha of 15.80. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride on this ETF a little longer.
Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>
Click to get this free report
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB): ETF Research Reports
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.