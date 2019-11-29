Biotechnology ETF (IBB) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up about 34.3% from its 52-week low price of $89.01/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:

IBB in Focus

This fund seeks to provide exposure to U.S. biotechnology stocks and tracks the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index. It comprises about 215 holdings. It charges a fee of 47 basis points a year.

Why the Move?

FDA approvals, solid merger-acquisition environment and positive drug data have been driving the sector and the related funds like IBB ahead.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, the fund has a positive weighted alpha of 15.80. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride on this ETF a little longer.

