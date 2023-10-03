Biotechnology Breakthroughs: 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make Early Investors Rich

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the landscape of modern medicine, a trio of biotech giants may rewrite the rules of healthcare. In a world where precision and personalization have become the holy grail of treatment, these three companies are emerging as pioneers, guiding the world into a new era of therapeutic possibilities.

Imagine a cancer treatment so versatile and safe that it has the potential to redefine how we combat this relentless disease. The first one, Allogeneic CAR-T therapy, is a beacon of hope in oncology. It’s a therapy designed not just for one specific case but many cases. It is a paradigm shift that promises accessible and effective cancer treatment for many patients.

Meanwhile, the second embarks on a groundbreaking journey with exa-cel, a medicine that could forever change how we tackle genetic disorders. The company’s vision stretches far beyond, aiming to metamorphose into a $25 billion powerhouse, diversifying across multiple disease areas and platforms.

The third, renowned for its cystic fibrosis (CF) triumphs, charts an ambitious course into uncharted therapeutic waters, promising novel solutions for sickle cell disease, acute pain and diabetes. This article explores the biotech stocks involved in these breakthroughs that could enrich early investors.

Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) may benefit from its unique technology. The company has several technologies, including a focus on its Allogeneic Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy in vivo gene therapy program and the broader implications of its emerging technologies and strategic partnerships.

Specifically, Allogeneic CAR-T Therapy is transforming cancer treatment. Unlike traditional autologous CAR-T therapies, which are custom-made for each patient, allogeneic CAR-T therapies are off-the-shelf treatments designed to be readily available for a wide range of patients.

One of the most striking features of Poseida’s therapy is its high percentage of stem cell memory T cells (Tscm), believed to contribute to its tolerability and durability. Early clinical trials have shown remarkable results, with no dose-limiting toxicities, cytokine release syndrome (CRS), graft vs. host disease (GVHD) or immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) reported. That outstanding safety profile minimizes the risk of severe side effects, making it a safer and more accessible option for patients.

Notably, the therapy has demonstrated a 50% overall response rate in nine patients evaluated, with four receiving a very good partial response or better. These responders include patients previously receiving BCMA therapy and/or high-risk cytogenetics, including p53 deletions. This indicates the potential of Poseida’s therapy to be effective even in challenging cases, significantly expanding the range of treatable patients. Furthermore, additional clinical updates are planned for 2023, subject to coordination with Roche Holding (OTCMKTS:RHHBY), Poseida’s strategic partner.

Finally, these developments indicate that Poseida’s Allogeneic CAR-T therapy could become a standard of care for solid and liquid tumors. The technology’s scalability and broad applicability can lead to a substantial market share in the cell therapy industry, with massive financial gains and, more importantly, the potential to improve the lives of millions of patients.

Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP)

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) can benefit from exa-cel approval. Exa-cel may become the world’s first approved CRISPR-based medicine. Crispr boasts a robust data set, demonstrating the safety and efficacy of the product.

The therapy’s durability and clinical benefits are well established, providing confidence in its potential success. The company has built its own manufacturing facility and development engine. As a result, it ensures a fully integrated approach to bringing exa-cel to patients. This control over the supply chain enhances efficiency and lowers production costs.

While exa-cel represents a significant near-term opportunity, Crispr has a grand vision that extends far beyond this single therapy. Also, the company aims to become a $25 billion company in the next three to four years. A strategic expansion into multiple disease areas and platforms may drive it.

Crispr is not relying solely on exa-cel for growth. The company has multiple platforms in its portfolio, including immuno-oncology, diabetes and in vivo gene editing. These platforms offer a diversified approach to addressing various diseases.

Especially the development of a scalable in vivo platform is a game-changer. That platform allows for the efficient delivery of CRISPR-Cas9 into the liver. It enables gene modification and addresses a wide range of diseases.

The scalability and versatility of this platform make it a foundational growth driver for the company. As a result, Crispr’s progress aligns with industry trends. Gene editing is on a similar trajectory as RNA interference (RNAi) evolved from a novel concept to an established modality.

Finally, big pharmaceutical companies are recognizing the potential of gene editing in drug discovery. That will likely lead to increased adoption in their pipelines that benefit Crispr in terms of rapid revenue and value growth.

Vertex (VRTX)

Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX) has been a dominant player in the biopharmaceutical industry for years and is known for its breakthroughs in cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment. The first target beyond CF is sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, where Vertex’s exa-cel program (with Crispr) holds significant promise.

Additionally, Vertex is venturing into areas such as acute pain, type 1 diabetes and AMKD with VX-147. That diversification effort made it a leader in CF and across various therapeutic modalities.

One of the company’s most notable developments is its partnership with Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA). The collaboration addresses the last 10% of CF patients who don’t benefit from CFTR modulators due to a lack of protein production. That exemplifies Vertex’s dedication to finding innovative treatments for unmet medical needs.

Meanwhile, Vertex’s diversification strategy is commendable. The core of its success in CF continues to be the development of next-generation therapies. Notably, one of the key components of their CF strategy is the next-generation triple combination therapy, which aims to treat a broader range of CF patients.

Furthermore, the acute pain market also presents a compelling opportunity for Vertex. It is estimated at over $4 billion in the U.S. alone. With the launch of VX-548, Vertex aims to offer an effective alternative to opioid-based pain relief, addressing an urgent need amid the opioid epidemic.

Finally, Vertex also targets the neuropathic pain market, another multi-billion-dollar opportunity. The Phase 2 study for neuropathic pain is well underway. It is built on the success of its predecessor molecule, VX-150, which demonstrated positive results.

Lastly, the neuropathic pain program, including encapsulated versions of the therapeutic cells, holds immense potential, relieving a massive patient base. Therefore, Vertex anticipates that 2024 will be a foundational year as patients navigate these stages, ultimately driving the multibillion-dollar opportunity.

