Biotech Stocks That Hit New Highs Yesterday

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks touched new 52-week highs yesterday. Did you invest in time?
Ticker Published Date Published Price Maximum Price Since Publication Last Closing Price Maximum Gain % Feb.28, 2023 $1.88 $2.78 $2.70 47% Jun.3, 2022 $12.66 $44.65 $44.49 252% Feb.13, 2023 $5.45 $8.49 $8.14 55% Aug.5, 2022 $4.23 $25 $24.98 491% Sep.21, 2022 $8.35 $25.76 $24.89 208%
Ticker
Published Date
Published Price
Maximum Price Since Publication
Last Closing Price
Maximum Gain %
Feb.28, 2023
$1.88
$2.78
$2.70
47%
Jun.3, 2022
$12.66
$44.65
$44.49
252%
Feb.13, 2023
$5.45
$8.49
$8.14
55%
Aug.5, 2022
$4.23
$25
$24.98
491%
Sep.21, 2022
$8.35
$25.76
$24.89
208%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.