Biotech Stocks Swing After Hours: Delcath Rises On Buyback, BioVie And Cassava Rebound

November 20, 2025 — 11:39 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Trading after the bell was relatively muted on Thursday, with small-cap biotech names showing modest shifts. Delcath Systems edged higher following its buyback announcement, while BioVie, Cassava Sciences, and Enlivex Therapeutics rebounded despite a lack of fresh headlines.

Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) rose in after-hours trading to $8.52, up 4.02% or $0.33. Earlier in the day, the stock had closed at $8.19, down 3.76% or $0.32. The rebound followed the company's announcement of a $25 million share repurchase program, which carries no expiration date and reflects confidence in its long-term outlook.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) climbed to $1.44 in extended trading, a gain of 13.39% or $0.17. This came after the stock ended the regular session at $1.27, down 7.30% or $0.10. The after-hours rally occurred despite no company-specific news on Thursday, suggesting speculative or technical-driven activity.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) advanced to $2.87 after the bell, up 9.17% or $0.24. During the regular session, shares had slipped to $2.63, down 4.36% or $0.12. While no new headlines crossed Thursday, investors continue to digest the company's Q3 results reported November 12, which showed a narrower net loss of $10.8 million compared to $27.9 million a year earlier. Cassava ended the quarter with $106.1 million in cash and no debt, down from $128.6 million at year-end 2024.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) edged higher in after-hours trading to $0.95, up 4.24% or $0.04. Earlier, the stock had closed at $0.91, down 2.79% or $0.03. No company-specific news was released Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
