Biotech Stocks Swing After Hours: Delcath Rises On Buyback, BioVie And Cassava Rebound

(RTTNews) - Trading after the bell was relatively muted on Thursday, with small-cap biotech names showing modest shifts. Delcath Systems edged higher following its buyback announcement, while BioVie, Cassava Sciences, and Enlivex Therapeutics rebounded despite a lack of fresh headlines.

Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) rose in after-hours trading to $8.52, up 4.02% or $0.33. Earlier in the day, the stock had closed at $8.19, down 3.76% or $0.32. The rebound followed the company's announcement of a $25 million share repurchase program, which carries no expiration date and reflects confidence in its long-term outlook.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) climbed to $1.44 in extended trading, a gain of 13.39% or $0.17. This came after the stock ended the regular session at $1.27, down 7.30% or $0.10. The after-hours rally occurred despite no company-specific news on Thursday, suggesting speculative or technical-driven activity.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) advanced to $2.87 after the bell, up 9.17% or $0.24. During the regular session, shares had slipped to $2.63, down 4.36% or $0.12. While no new headlines crossed Thursday, investors continue to digest the company's Q3 results reported November 12, which showed a narrower net loss of $10.8 million compared to $27.9 million a year earlier. Cassava ended the quarter with $106.1 million in cash and no debt, down from $128.6 million at year-end 2024.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) edged higher in after-hours trading to $0.95, up 4.24% or $0.04. Earlier, the stock had closed at $0.91, down 2.79% or $0.03. No company-specific news was released Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.