Biotech Stocks Surge After Hours On Trial Updates, Data Momentum

October 13, 2025 — 11:35 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Biotech names led the after-hours rally, with SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH) jumping nearly 10% and SELLAS Life Sciences (SLS) gaining 3.5% after announcing upcoming ESMO 2025 data on its CDK9 inhibitor.

Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) are up 3.50% at $2.07 in the extended trading, after the company announced that preclinical efficacy of its highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, SLS009 (tambiciclib), as a monotherapy and in combination with venetoclax in T-cell prolymphocytic leukemia (T-PLL), will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025, being held October 17 - 21, 2025, in Berlin, Germany.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) up 9.90% at $4.44 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) up 6.76% at $1.58 Spectral AI Inc. (MDAI) up 8.60% at $2.40 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) up 7.21% at $4.46 AC Immune SA (ACIU) up 6.26% at $3.69 Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) up 4.76% at $1.76 Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) up 4.10% at $3.30 Mangoceuticals Inc. (MGRX) up 2.77% at $2.60 InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) up 3.20% at $1.29 Talkspace, Inc. (TALK) up 6.16% at $3.10 MDxHealth SA (MDXH) up 3.81% at $4.36 Acrivon Therapeutics Inc. (ACRV) up 3.39% at $1.83 Gain Therapeutics Inc. (GANX) up 3.16% at $1.96 Alpha Teknova Inc. (TKNO) up 2.20% at $5.12 Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) up 7.58% at $2.13 Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELDN) up 5.52% at $2.87 Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) up 3.60% at $1.44 Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) up 7.22% at $1.05 Tectonic Therapeutic Inc. (TECX) up 4.10% at $16.75 Galecto Inc. (GLTO) up 4.55% at $13.33 Adagene Inc. (ADAG) up 2.09% at $1.95 Skye Bioscience Inc. (SKYE) up 3.65% at $1.56 Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) up 3.88% at $13.67 LENZ Therapeutics Inc. (LENZ) up 3.83% at $40.09 Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) up 2.46% at $2.50

