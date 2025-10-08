Biotech Stocks Surge After Hours: PCSA, PALI, And QTTB Lead On Volume And Speculation

(RTTNews) - Several small-cap biotech stocks posted sharp gains in after-hours trading on Tuesday, driven by speculative momentum, recent clinical updates, and capital market activity. Here's a look at the most notable movers, including Processa Pharmaceuticals, Palisade Bio, and Q32 Bio.

Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCSA) surged 40.3% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, closing at $0.51 following a regular session gain of 29% to $0.36. The sharp move came on unusually high volume, with over 200 million shares traded, far above its average of 8.74 million shares. The spike appears to be driven by speculative momentum rather than any fresh company-specific news.

Shares of Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) rose 11.9% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, climbing to $1.88 after closing the regular session down 11.81% at $1.68. The rebound follows recent volatility tied to clinical trial updates and a major capital raise.

On October 2, the company closed a $138 million upsized public offering, which included the full exercise of its over-allotment option. That came one day after Palisade priced a $120 million underwritten offering, indicating strong demand despite dilution pressure.

The move also reflects continued reaction to Palisade's October 1 announcement of a 100% clinical response in its Phase 1b trial of PALI-2108 for ulcerative colitis. Health Canada's approval to initiate trials for fibrostenotic Crohn's disease adds further momentum to its pipeline narrative.

Shares of Q32 Bio Inc. (QTTB) rose 26.6% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, climbing to $3.19 after a strong regular session that saw the stock gain 16.1% to close at $2.52. Intraday, QTTB traded between $2.11 and $2.64 on a volume of 1.66 million shares, well above its average of 1.28 million. No new press releases or filings were issued during the day, and the move appears speculative ahead of the company's scheduled earnings report in November.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.