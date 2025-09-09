Biotech Stocks Surge After Hours: CAPR, TMDX Lead Gains Amid Trial Updates And Earnings Momentum

(RTTNews) - Several biotech and medical technology stocks posted notable gains in after-hours trading on Monday, with momentum driven by a mix of earnings optimism, clinical trial progress, and speculative positioning. While some names rallied on fresh developments, like TransMedics' FDA trial approval and Capricor's vaccine dosing milestone, others moved higher without specific news, suggesting technical rebounds or investor anticipation ahead of upcoming catalysts. Here's a snapshot of the most active movers and what may be fueling their extended-hour action.

Shares of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) were up over 8% in after-hours trading on Monday on no specific news. The stock closed Monday's regular trading session at $0.378, marking a +2.16% gain. This uptick follows a relatively low-volume day, with MHUA trading within a range of $0.35 to $0.3784, and a 52-week range spanning $0.25 to $1.24.

MHUA is scheduled to report earnings on September 18, 2025, and with a trailing EPS of $0.40 and a P/E ratio under 1.

**

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) rose 4% in after-hours trading on Monday despite no specific news catalyst. The stock had closed the regular session at $6.25, down 5.30% from the previous close of $6.60. In the after-hours session, KPTI rebounded to $6.50, reflecting a gain of 25 cents or 4%.

This movement follows a relatively average-volume day, with KPTI trading between $5.70 and $6.54. The stock's 52-week range spans from $3.51 to $16.95, highlighting its volatility and steep year-to-date drawdown.

**

Shares of Coya Therapeutics Inc. (COYA) surged 5.18% in after-hours trading on Monday, rising from a regular session close of $6.37 to $6.70. This extended move came without any fresh headlines, suggesting continued momentum from recent developments.

Earlier in the day, COYA had posted a modest 1.59% gain, trading within a range of $6.11 to $6.49. The after-hours spike may reflect investor positioning ahead of upcoming trial milestones for COYA 302, its lead ALS candidate, which was recently accepted as a NEALS-affiliated study.

**

Shares of Jin Medical International Ltd. (ZJYL) rose 7.19% in after-hours trading on Monday, climbing from a regular session close of $0.6301 to $0.6754. This extended move came on the heels of a modest 1.65% gain during the day, with the stock trading between $0.5773 and $0.6800. ZJYL remains volatile, hovering near the lower end of its 52-week range of $0.5040 to $4.08.

While no new filings or press releases were issued on Monday, the recent momentum may be linked to last month's announcement that Jin Medical launched production at its third manufacturing facility in Chuzhou, China, aimed at accelerating global delivery of its mobility and rehabilitation products.

**

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) rebounded 6.13% in after-hours trading on Monday, rising from a regular session close of $1.63 to $1.73. This recovery followed a steep 6.86% drop during the day, when the stock fell from an open of $1.75 amid broader biotech sector weakness and low-volume pressure.

While no new press releases were issued on Monday, recent developments include: Zentalis appointed James Bucher, as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, signaling a strategic shift in governance and compliance. The company continues advancing Azenosertib, its lead candidate, through multiple trials including a Phase 3 study for ovarian cancer and a Phase 1/2 trial targeting PARP-inhibitor resistant tumors.

**

Shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) surged 18.03% during Monday's regular trading session, closing at $22.85, up from a previous close of $19.36. In the after-hours session, the stock continued its rally, climbing another 2.76% to $23.48.

The move coincides with Seres' participation in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, where updates on its lead candidate SER-155, a live biotherapeutic targeting bloodstream infections in transplant patients, have drawn attention.

MCRB's 52-week range spans $6.53 to $24.67, and Monday's high of $24.67 marks a new yearly peak.

**

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) rose 6.30% in after-hours trading on Monday, climbing from a regular session close of $6.35 to $6.75. This rebound followed a 5.79% decline during the day, when the stock dropped from $6.74 amid broader biotech sector softness and profit-taking pressure.

Capricor recently announced that it has dosed the first subjects in a Phase 1 clinical trial for its novel exosome-based vaccine platform, StealthX. This marks a key milestone in the company's pivot toward engineered exosome therapeutics, which are being explored for targeted RNA, protein, and small molecule delivery.

CAPR's lead candidate, Deramiocel, remains in Phase 3 trials for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and the company recently held a Type A meeting with the FDA to discuss regulatory strategy.

**

Shares of TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) jumped 5.57% in after-hours trading on Monday, climbing from a regular session close of $105.58 to $111.46. This extended rally builds on a 1.51% gain during the day, when the stock traded between $103.65 and $108.00, signaling strong momentum near the upper end of its 52-week range of $55.00 to $169.29.

Earlier in August, TransMedics announced that the FDA had granted conditional approval of its Investigational Device Exemption, allowing the company to proceed with the initiation of its Next-Generation OCS ENHANCE Heart trial.

TransMedics recently reported Q2 EPS of $0.92, more than double the prior year's EPS of $0.35. Revenue for the quarter totaled $157.37 million, reflecting robust growth in its Organ Care System (OCS) platform and logistics services.

TransMedics raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to be in the range of $585 million - $605 million, which represents 35% growth at the midpoint compared to the company's prior year revenue. TransMedics' full-year 2025 revenue guidance, as reported on May 8, 2025, was previously in the range of $565 million - $585 million.

***

