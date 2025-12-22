Biotech Stocks Shine After Hours: Novo Nordisk, IDEAYA, Healthcare Triangle Among Gainers

(RTTNews) - Healthcare and biotechnology stocks saw notable moves in after-hours trading on Monday, with several companies posting strong gains despite limited news flow.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) surged in extended trading, climbing 9.48% to $52.66, up $4.56. The rally followed a major regulatory milestone as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Novo Nordisk's once-daily Wegovy pill, the first oral GLP-1 medicine for obesity in the United States. The pill is indicated for use alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to help adults with obesity, or those overweight with weight-related medical conditions, lose weight and maintain results. Importantly, Wegovy is also approved to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events, including death, heart attack, or stroke, in adults with obesity or overweight and established cardiovascular disease.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NMRA) advanced 16.02% after hours to $2.10, gaining $0.29. The move came despite no company-specific news being released on Monday, suggesting investor interest may be driven by broader sector momentum or speculative trading.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX) rose 6.90% to $1.24 in after-hours trading. While the company had no fresh updates on Monday, investors may still be reacting to its November 17 announcement that the FDA granted a Type B meeting to discuss a potential accelerated Biologics License Application (BLA) pathway for its Fast-Track-Designated BRTX-100 program. The therapy is being developed for chronic lumbar disc disease, with the meeting scheduled for mid-December.

RenovoRx, Inc. (RNXT) added 4.44% to close at $0.94 after hours. The company had no new announcements on Monday, but earlier this month disclosed that its abstract submission to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium 2026 was accepted. RenovoRx will present findings from a pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic sub-study of its ongoing Phase III TIGeR-PaC trial in January.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) gained 6.49% to $37.81 in extended trading. While no new updates were issued on Monday, IDEAYA recently announced full enrollment of 435 patients in its Phase 2/3 OptimUM-02 trial evaluating darovasertib in combination with Pfizer's crizotinib for metastatic uveal melanoma. The company expects to report progression-free survival data in the first quarter of 2026, which could potentially support an accelerated approval filing in the U.S.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI) climbed 6.72% to $1.43 after hours. The company had no fresh news on Monday, but on December 10, it announced an Advance Agreement with Teyame AI LLC as part of its planned acquisition of Spain-based AI-powered customer experience firms Teyame 360 SL and Datono Mediacion SL. The deal is expected to strengthen Healthcare Triangle's position in global AI-driven patient and customer engagement solutions.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) posted a modest after-hours gain of 2.80%, rising to $21.28. The company did not issue any updates on Monday, but shares continued to benefit from investor confidence in the spine surgery technology provider.

