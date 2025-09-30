Biotech Stocks Rally After Hours On Trial Progress And Key Updates

(RTTNews) - Several healthcare and biotech stocks posted notable price action across both after-hours and regular trading sessions on September 29, driven by clinical trial updates, regulatory progress, and strategic announcements. Below is a roundup of key single-day performance highlights and the news behind them.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) surged 8.9% in after-hours trading on September 29, rising from its regular session close of $2.36 to $2.57, following a 5.83% gain earlier in the day.

The move comes after the company received a positive safety committee recommendation to advance its PH-762 skin cancer trial to the fifth dose escalation cohort, building on prior pathology results that showed tumor responses in four of five patients in the fourth cohort. Recent announcements also include a manufacturing agreement to support drug substance production and participation in multiple industry conferences, which may be contributing to the increased price activity across both sessions.

**

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (BRNS) rose 8.11% in after-hours trading on Monday, reaching $1.60 after closing the regular session at $1.48 with a 21.3% gain.

The sharp move follows renewed attention to its pipeline of immunotherapeutic candidates, including VTP-1000 for celiac disease and VTP-300 for chronic hepatitis B, as outlined in its recent quarterly update.

**

Neogen Corp. (NEOG) jumped 5.59% in after-hours trading, rising from its regular session close of $5.59 to $5.90, reversing a 1.41% decline earlier in the day. The rebound follows a series of recent developments, including the announcement of its upcoming first-quarter earnings release scheduled for October 9 and a renewed sponsorship agreement with US Equestrian aimed at advancing equine health education.

NEOG has also been in focus due to ongoing restructuring efforts and a recent CFO transition plan, which may be contributing to shifts in sentiment and renewed price activity across both trading windows.

**

OKYO Pharma Ltd. (OKYO) rose 9% in after-hours trading on September 29, climbing to $2.18 after closing the regular session at $2.00, where it had declined 8.26%. The rebound follows renewed attention to its clinical-stage program for urcosimod, a treatment candidate for neuropathic corneal pain and dry eye disease. Last week, the company announced a registration pathway for a 100-patient multi-center trial and highlighted long-term stability data for urcosimod.

**

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) rose 8.05% in after-hours trading on September 29, reaching $11.95 after closing the regular session at $11.06, where it had dropped 15.83%. Despite the intraday decline, the stock touched a new 52-week high of $13.54 during the session, reflecting heightened activity around recent developments. The move follows the company's response to a now-retracted LinkedIn post and ongoing attention to its lupus nephritis treatment, LUPKYNIS, which continues to anchor its commercial strategy. Aurinia also maintains a collaboration with Otsuka Pharmaceutical and is advancing AUR200, a dual inhibitor targeting autoimmune conditions, which may be contributing to the recent price swings and volume surge.

**

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (RAPT) climbed 4.43% in after-hours trading on September 29, rising to $27.80 after closing the regular session at $26.62 with a 0.91% gain. The stock also touched a new 52-week high of $27.74 during the day, reflecting increased attention to its clinical pipeline.

The move follows the company's announcement that the FDA has cleared its IND application for RPT904, allowing it to proceed with a Phase 2b trial targeting food allergies. This update adds to ongoing interest in its other candidates, including zelnecirnon for inflammatory diseases and tivumecirnon for oncology, both of which are advancing through clinical stages.

