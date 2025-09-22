Biotech Stocks Rally After Hours On Friday Ahead Of Key Clinical Trial Updates

(RTTNews) - Several clinical-stage biotech companies saw strong after-hours momentum on Friday, driven by upcoming trial data releases and pipeline updates.

Shares of biopharmaceutical company MBX Biosciences Inc. (MBX) surged 33% in after-hours trading, climbing from $10.00 to $13.77, marking a gain of 37.70% by 10:08 PM EDT. This spike followed the company's announcement that it will release topline results from its Phase 2 trial of Canvuparatide, a potential once-weekly therapy for chronic hypoparathyroidism, on Monday, September 22.

Earlier in the regular session, MBX closed at $10.00, down slightly by 0.70% from the previous close of $10.07. Despite the modest dip during market hours, the after-hours surge indicates strong anticipation surrounding the upcoming data release. The company is scheduled to present the trial results via webcast at 8:00 AM ET today.

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) soared in after-hours trading on September 19, jumping 11.37% to $26.26 from its regular session close of $23.58. This overnight move followed a 1.51% gain during the regular session, where the stock rose from a previous close of $23.23. Volume during the day reached over 1 million shares, slightly above its average daily volume of 932,000.

The after-hours spike came as attention builds around the company's lead candidate, aleniglipron (GSBR-1290), which is currently being evaluated in two Phase 2b trials, ACCESS and ACCESS II, for obesity and related metabolic conditions. The topline results from these studies are expected by the end of 2025, marking a key milestone for the company. Structure Therapeutics also plans to initiate Phase 1 trials for ACCG-2671, an oral amylin receptor agonist, which could complement GLP-1 therapies in the obesity space. With about $786.5 million in cash, the company is positioned to support its pipeline through 2027.

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc. (RNAC) rose in after-hours trading on Friday, climbing 5.51% to $9.96 from its regular session close of $9.45. The after-hours gain followed a sharp decline during the day, when the stock fell 8.34% from a previous close of $10.31. Trading volume reached 214,825 shares, well above its average of approximately 66,000.

Preliminary data from the ongoing Phase 2 open-label trial of Descartes-08 in patients with SLE are expected in the second half of 2025. The trial is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, and clinical activity of outpatient Descartes-08 administration without preconditioning chemotherapy in patients with SLE, an incurable autoimmune disease marked by systemic inflammation that affects multiple organ systems.

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of June 30, 2025, were $162.1 million and are expected to support planned operations, including completion of the ongoing Phase 3 AURORA trial for Descartes-08 in MG, into mid-2027.

Shares of Rapport Therapeutics Inc. (RAPP) rose 3.60% to $27.31 on Friday from its regular session close of $26.36. This upward movement followed a modest decline during the day, when the stock fell 3.62% from the previous close of $27.35. Trading volume reached over 1.5 million shares, more than double its average daily volume of about 639,563.

Friday's momentum came amid continued attention on RAP-219, the company's lead candidate for focal onset seizures. Earlier this month, Rapport announced positive topline results from its Phase 2a trial, showing significant seizure reduction and favorable tolerability.

Looking ahead, Rapport is expected to initiate Phase 3 trials for RAP-219 in 2026, which could serve as a major milestone in its clinical development strategy. RAP-219 is a potential first-in-class, investigational TARP?8-specific AMPAR negative allosteric modulator.

Shares of Rezolute Inc. (RZLT) rose 3.77% to $7.99 in after-hours trading on Friday, from its regular session close of $7.70. This movement followed a 6.10% decline during the day, when the stock fell from a previous close of $8.20. The stock reached a new 52-week high of $8.81 during the day, with trading volume of over 4.75 million shares, significantly above its average daily volume of 1.15 million.

The company recently reported fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2025 results, confirming that topline data from the Phase 3 sunRIZE trial for congenital hyperinsulinism is expected in December 20252. Additionally, Rezolute announced alignment with the FDA on a streamlined design for its ongoing Phase 3 trial in tumor hyperinsulinism, reducing the study size and removing the need for a placebo-controlled arm.

