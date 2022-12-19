Biotech Stocks Of 2022 Which Delivered Double-digit Gains

|
Headlines
Published Date
Published Price
Maximum Price Since Publishing
Last Closing Price
Max Gain %
GOSS - Gossamer Bio Rallies On $120 Mln Investment By Institutional Investors
Jul. 13
$7.62
$15.20
$2.73
99.48%
APEN - Premarket Mover: Apollo Gains Weight On De Novo Marketing Authorization For Certain Devices
Jul. 13
$5.17
$10.30
$9.97
99.23%
VIGL - Why Vigil Neuroscience Is Turning Heads
Sep. 22
$8.50
$16.77
$12.54
97.29%
BCLI - Brainstorm Plunges As FDA Refuses To Review ALS Treatment
Nov. 10
$1.20
$2.33
$1.92
94.17%
DCPH - Deciphering DCPH...
Apr. 26
$10.83
$20.88
$15.31
92.80%
SRTS - Sensus Healthcare Delivers Strong Q1 Results
May. 6
$7.92
$15.25
$6.42
92.55%
APEN - Apollo Endosurgery To Report Q2 Results On Aug.2
Jul. 25
$5.36
$10.30
$9.97
92.16%
VACC - Vaccitech To Report Additional Interim Efficacy Data On VTP-300 In Chronic HBV Infection Next Month
May. 16
$3.91
$7.45
$2.29
90.54%
KPTI - Will The Momentum Continue In Karyopharm?
Jan. 11
$7.75
$14.73
$3.10
90.06%
CLPT - ClearPoint Makes It Clear - Revenue And Footprint To Expand
Feb. 16
$8.93
$16.96
$8.40
89.92%
DAWN - Day One Skyrockets On Positive Study Results Of Tovorafenib In Pediatric Brain Tumor
Jun. 13
$14.94
$28.35
$21.42
89.76%
TRVI - Trevi Therapeutics' PRISM Trial Of Haduvio In Prurigo Nodularis Meets Goals
Jun. 29
$2.47
$4.68
$2.11
89.47%
ABCL - AbCellera Biologics - Waiting For Its Heyday…
May. 18
$7.92
$14.97
$10.21
89.02%
RLMD - Relmada's REL-1017 Demonstrates Lack Of Abuse Potential In Second Study Too
Feb. 23
$20.50
$38.68
$3.37
88.68%
ISEE - IVERIC's Phase III Geographic Atrophy Trial Meets Goal, Shares Jump
Sep. 6
$12.96
$24.33
$22.32
87.73%
RVPH - Reviva - Waiting To RECOVER
Oct. 12
$3.25
$6.10
$3.75
87.69%
SIGA - SIGA Technologies Rallies As WHO Declares Monkeypox A Global Health Emergency
Jul. 25
$14.45
$26.99
$7.64
86.78%
AGIO - Will Agios' Pyrukynd Secure Blockbuster Tag?
Jun. 23
$18.72
$34.76
$29.71
85.68%
ESPR - Will Esperion's Q1 Results Beat Estimates?
Apr. 21
$4.80
$8.87
$6.14
84.79%
BVNKF - Bavarian Back In Focus As Monkeypox Cases Rise
May. 20
$31.57
$58.02
$30.90
83.78%
OCUL - Ocular Therapeutix Q1 Results - Hit Or Miss?
May. 2
$3.57
$6.53
$2.73
82.91%
ACCD - Accolade's Revenue For Q2 Of Fiscal 2023 To Grow 12% To 14%
Jul. 1
$7.55
$13.80
$8.46
82.78%
LABP - Landos - Bracing For A Busy Quarter Ahead
Jul. 1
$0.75
$1.37
$0.26
82.67%
TCRT - Alaunos To Make Presentations At The International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference
Aug. 25
$2.20
$4.01
$0.59
82.27%
ZYXI - Zynex: What's Making News?
Jun. 13
$7.99
$14.55
$13.32
82.10%
MCRB - When Will Microbiome Therapy Join The Recurrent C.diff Infection Armamentarium?
Sep. 2
$5.22
$9.49
$5.75
81.80%
OLK - Exploring Olink...
Jan. 21
$13.76
$24.93
$23.00
81.18%
ZLAB - Zai Lab Q1 Revenue Jumps More Than Twofold
May. 11
$30.00
$53.95
$32.59
79.83%
MDGL - Madrigal Pharma Reports Encouraging Data From NASH Trial; Shares Gain 15%
Jan. 31
$59.20
$105.93
$63.80
78.94%
BNR - Will Burning Rock Regain Ground?
Jun. 1
$2.40
$4.24
$2.55
76.67%
MASS - 908 Devices Sees Revenue Growing At 23-30% In FY22
Jun. 6
$14.76
$26.00
$8.49
76.15%
AMLX - Amylyx Pharma Ascends 16%
Jul. 5
$22.63
$39.78
$35.67
75.78%
ALDX - Aldeyra's Crossover Trial Of Dry Eye Disease Drug Achieves Goals; Stock Up Over 15%
Jul. 12
$4.55
$7.99
$6.32
75.60%
XAIR - Beyond Air Breathes Easy
Jun. 29
$6.70
$11.76
$6.17
75.52%
VERU - Veru Rises 17% On Submission Of EUA Application For Its Covid-19 Treatment
Jun. 7
$14.00
$24.55
$4.99
75.36%
CGEM - Cullinan Oncology Soars On Deal With Taiho Pharma
May. 12
$9.08
$15.89
$11.44
75.00%
PSTX - Poseida Inks Blockbuster Strategic Global Collaboration Agreement With Roche
Aug. 3
$3.68
$6.43
$0.81
74.73%
CANO - Cano Aiming For 75%-81% Revenue Growth In FY22
Jul. 7
$5.59
$9.75
$1.21
74.42%
KNSA - Kiniksa To Report Prurigo Nodularis Trial Data In 2H 2022
Jun. 22
$9.88
$17.20
$15.87
74.09%
PEAR - Will Pear Bloom?
Jan. 31
$3.92
$6.74
$1.62
71.94%
TXMD - TherapeuticsMD Jumps On Receiving Equity Investment From Rubric Capital
Aug. 1
$6.81
$11.69
$7.09
71.66%
CUE - Cue Biopharma Rallies On Getting Fast Track Designation For Its Head And Neck Cancer Drug Candidate
Oct. 4
$2.45
$4.19
$2.70
71.02%
APLT - Applied Therapeutics To Present AT-007 Data At The Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting
Mar. 17
$1.60
$2.73
$0.76
70.63%
RPTX - Repare Therapeutics Rallies In Pre-market On Collaboration With Roche For Camonsertib
Jun. 2
$10.97
$18.68
$15.34
70.28%
AHCO - AdaptHealth Looks Good, Can It Make You Rich?
Apr. 13
$16.20
$27.48
$19.75
69.63%
GH - Guardant Health's Revenue To Grow By 23% To 26% In 2022
May. 24
$37.00
$62.75
$30.06
69.59%
PTCT - PTC Therapeutics' Upstaza Just One Step Away From Getting Approval In Europe
May. 20
$32.83
$55.58
$39.22
69.30%
STRO - Sutro Soars On Deal With Astellas To Advance Novel Immunostimulatory Antibody-drug Conjugates
Jun. 28
$4.98
$8.37
$7.30
68.07%
VIRX - Viracta Therapeutics Anticipates Data From Nana-val Trial In 2H 2022
Jun. 30
$3.43
$5.75
$1.78
67.64%
ASRT - Assertio Expects 2022 Product Sales To Grow 16% To 24%
Mar. 28
$2.65
$4.44
$3.66
67.55%
FIXX - FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Homology Medicines' Phenylketonuria Gene Therapy Trial
Jun. 14
$1.97
$3.30
$1.37
67.51%
TSHA - Taysha Gene Awaits Regulatory Feedback For Gene Therapy TSHA-120
Jun. 7
$3.07
$5.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
May. 16
|
$2.15
|
$3.22
|
$2.27
|
49.77%
|
HARP - Harpoon To Report Phase I Data Of HPN328 In June
|
May. 13
|
$1.93
|
$2.89
|
$0.68
|
49.74%
|
EXAS - Exact Sciences - On An Accelerated Path To Profitability?
|
Nov. 7
|
$37.80
|
$56.52
|
$51.92
|
49.52%
|
ZYME - Zymeworks Inks Deal With Jazz As It Gears Up For Phase 3 Biliary Tract Cancer Trial Data
|
Oct. 19
|
$5.88
|
$8.73
|
#N/A
|
48.47%
|
EQRX - What's The Buzz At EQRx?
|
May. 16
|
$4.08
|
$6.05
|
$2.18
|
48.28%
|
BTTX - Will BTTX See Better Days Ahead?
|
Feb. 4
|
$3.44
|
$5.10
|
$1.49
|
48.26%
|
TMCI - Treace Medical - Working Towards Establishing Lapiplasty As Standard Of Care For Bunion Treatment
|
Jul. 28
|
$16.90
|
$25.02
|
$22.95
|
48.05%
|
KMPH - KemPharm To Report Cardiovascular Safety Trial Data Of SDX In Q3
|
Apr. 25
|
$4.70
|
$6.92
|
$4.51
|
47.23%
|
REVB - Revelation Bio Bracing For A Busy Year?
|
Feb. 23
|
$1.96
|
$2.88
|
$0.21
|
46.94%
|
QDEL - QuidelOrtho Q3 Revenue To Beat Wall Street Estimates
|
Oct. 13
|
$69.80
|
$102.00
|
$82.59
|
46.13%
|
PDSB - HUTCHMED's Gastric Cancer Trial Meets One Of The Two Primary Endpoints
|
Nov. 14
|
$6.90
|
$10.06
|
$9.34
|
45.80%
|
ABIO - ARCA Biopharma Plunges As COVID-19 Trial Fails To Meet Primary Goal
|
Apr. 1
|
$1.78
|
$2.59
|
$2.43
|
45.51%
|
PODD - Insulet Gets FDA Nod For Omnipod 5, The World's First Tubeless Automated Insulin Delivery System
|
Jan. 28
|
$220.00
|
$320.00
|
$298.99
|
45.45%
|
PRTK - Paratek Sees Demand Trends For Lead Drug NUZYRA To Continue
|
Aug. 4
|
$2.52
|
$3.65
|
$1.78
|
44.84%
|
NOVN - Novan To File For Approval Of Molluscum Contagiosum Treatment In Q4
|
Jun. 16
|
$2.30
|
$3.33
|
$1.26
|
44.78%
|
SLGL - Sol-Gel Awaits Facelift
|
Jul. 15
|
$4.76
|
$6.89
|
$4.56
|
44.75%
|
OLMA - Olema To Present At The 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium
|
Oct. 13
|
$2.85
|
$4.11
|
$2.33
|
44.21%
|
TXMD - TherapeuticsMD To Divest VitaCare To GoodRx
|
Mar. 7
|
$16.07
|
$23.00
|
$7.09
|
43.12%
|
SMTI - Sanara MedTech - Gaining Traction
|
Aug. 17
|
$28.00
|
$39.99
|
$39.10
|
42.82%
|
CTKB - Cytek Biosciences Expects FY22 Revenue To Grow 25%-31%
|
Jul. 13
|
$11.26
|
$16.05
|
$10.49
|
42.54%
|
VOR - Vor Bio To Report Acute Myeloid Leukemia Trial Data In 2H22
|
Jun. 13
|
$5.32
|
$7.57
|
$7.07
|
42.29%
|
TCMD - Tactile Systems Expects Revenue To Grow 13-15% In 2022
|
Feb. 24
|
$15.21
|
$21.62
|
$11.46
|
42.14%
|
VRDN - Viridian Catches Eyes
|
Aug. 15
|
$20.01
|
$27.95
|
$27.88
|
39.68%
|
GMDA - What's On Tap For Gamida This Year?
|
Jan. 27
|
$3.38
|
$4.72
|
$1.22
|
39.64%
|
CLVS - Clovis Oncology Soars On Positive Data From Monotherapy Arm Of ATHENA Trial
|
Mar. 31
|
$2.33
|
$3.25
|
$0.08
|
39.48%
|
AUGX - Augmedix Expects Revenue Growth Of 43% To 44% In Q4
|
Feb. 2
|
$2.42
|
$3.37
|
$1.15
|
39.26%
|
MRSN - Mersana Inks Option Agreement With GSK For Antibody-drug Conjugate XMT-2056; Stock Up
|
Aug. 9
|
$6.00
|
$8.34
|
$6.51
|
39.00%
|
CERT - A Second Look At Certara
|
Nov. 8
|
$13.30
|
$18.47
|
$16.17
|
38.87%
|
AMLX - Amylyx Pharma Gearing Up For FDA Decision
|
Sep. 27
|
$28.68
|
$39.78
|
$35.67
|
38.70%
|
ATXS - Astria Shines...
|
Sep. 6
|
$9.31
|
$12.86
|
$11.81
|
38.13%
|
APYX - Premarket Mover: Apyx Medical Gets FDA Clearance For Renuvion APR Handpiece
|
Jul. 18
|
$8.12
|
$11.16
|
$2.00
|
37.44%
|
AMYT - Will Amryt Pharma's Q4 Results Lag Or Trump Estimates?
|
Mar. 8
|
$6.50
|
$8.90
|
$7.03
|
36.92%
|
CDMO - Avid's Fiscal 2023 Revenue Expected To Increase 17% To 21%
|
Jun. 30
|
$15.00
|
$20.47
|
$13.83
|
36.47%
|
MYNZ - Mainz Commences International Study Of ColoAlert, Results Expected By Early 2023
|
Feb. 4
|
$13.67
|
$18.63
|
$7.08
|
36.28%
|
SLP - Simulations Plus To Report Q3 Financial Results On July 6
|
Jul. 4
|
$49.65
|
$67.59
|
$37.96
|
36.13%
|
HCA - HCA Healthcare Drops 8% On Lower Quarterly Profit, Revenue
|
Oct. 21
|
$183.58
|
$249.00
|
$239.05
|
35.64%
|
YMAB - Will Y-mAbs' Second Rare Disease Product Get FDA Nod?
|
Jul. 5
|
$15.10
|
$20.48
|
$5.00
|
35.63%
|
PCVX - Vaxcyte Rallies On Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine Trial Results
|
Oct. 24
|
$35.15
|
$47.67
|
$45.80
|
35.62%
|
VKTX - Viking Therapeutics To Resume Phase Ib Trial Of VK0214 In X-ALD As FDA Lifts Clinical Hold
|
Jul. 19
|
$3.45
|
$4.65
|
$4.02
|
34.78%
|
ARGX - Argenx' Phase 3 ADAPT-SC Trial In Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Hits Goals
|
Mar. 22
|
$302.91
|
$407.93
|
$385.81
|
34.67%
|
BLPH - How Soon Can Bellerophon REBUILD Itself?
|
Jul. 18
|
$1.29
|
$1.73
|
$0.77
|
34.11%
|
TPST - What's Brewing In Tempest?
|
May. 9
|
$3.10
|
$4.15
|
$1.36
|
33.87%
|
BIOL - Will BIOLASE Bring The Smile Back On Investors' Face?
|
Jun. 27
|
$4.44
|
$5.94
|
$0.62
|
33.78%
|
ZNTL - Zentalis Secures $25Mln Equity Investment
|
Apr. 27
|
$24.31
|
$32.34
|
$19.81
|
33.03%
|
HARP - Harpoon Therapeutics: HPN217 Receives FDA Fast Track Designation
|
Mar. 2
|
$4.10
|
$5.45
|
$0.68
|
32.93%
|
IMPL - NeuroMetrix Soars On Receipt Of Breakthrough Designation From FDA For Quell Technology
|
Jan. 19
|
$8.10
|
$10.75
|
$3.60
|
32.72%
|
BMRA - Biomerica's H. Pylori Antigen Test Awaits FDA Word
|
Oct. 3
|
$3.96
|
$5.25
|
$3.49
|
32.58%
|
LVTX - Lava Therapeutics To Present At J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Today
|
Jan. 12
|
$5.58
|
$7.38
|
$3.65
|
32.26%
|
ALT - Altimmune Gears Up For NAFLD Trial Results
|
Aug. 17
|
$17.87
|
$23.49
|
$11.48
|
31.45%
|
XERS - Xeris To Report Q1 Results Tomorrow
|
May. 10
|
$1.88
|
$2.47
|
$1.29
|
31.38%
|
PRVB - MacroGenics Soars On Milestone Payment From Provention Bio For FDA Approval Of Teplizumab
|
Nov. 18
|
$7.50
|
$9.85
|
$9.28
|
31.33%
|
IRIX - For Your Eyes Only...
|
Jul. 1
|
$2.66
|
$3.49
|
$2.23
|
31.20%
|
CMAX - Care To Take A Look At CareMax?
|
Jul. 26
|
$6.48
|
$8.47
|
$3.13
|
30.71%
|
XGN - Will Exagen's Q2 Results Trump Or Miss Estimates
|
Jul. 11
|
$6.87
|
$8.96
|
$2.47
|
30.42%
|
AVXL - Anavex Life Clawing Back Yesterday's Loss?
|
Feb. 2
|
$11.69
|
$15.24
|
$8.64
|
30.37%
|
ELDN - Eledon Pharma To Report ALS Trial Data In June
|
May. 19
|
$3.04
|
$3.95
|
$2.49
|
29.93%
|
SAGE - Sage Therapeutics To Present LUMINARY Study Results Of SAGE-718 In Alzheimer's On Apr.5
|
Apr. 1
|
$33.98
|
$44.07
|
$40.26
|
29.69%
|
HCAT - What's The Next Catalyst For HCAT?
|
Jun. 2
|
$14.12
|
$18.30
|
$10.79
|
29.60%
|
MXCT - MaxCyte - Encouraged By Ongoing Growth Of SPL Portfolio
|
Sep. 28
|
$5.82
|
$7.50
|
$5.34
|
28.87%
|
ATEC - Alphatec - Gaining A Footing?
|
Feb. 17
|
$10.62
|
$13.65
|
$10.71
|
28.53%
|
PGNY - Premarket Mover: Progyny Soars On Upbeat Revenue, Outlook
|
Aug. 5
|
$36.20
|
$46.50
|
$31.83
|
28.45%
|
EXEL - Will Exelixis Excel Or Flunk This Year?
|
Jan. 18
|
$18.24
|
$23.40
|
$15.94
|
28.29%
|
NKTR - Nektar Therapeutics Plunges On Disappointing Melanoma Trial Results
|
Mar. 14
|
$5.00
|
$6.40
|
$2.66
|
28.00%
|
AKYA - Is Akoya Biosciences A Good Bet?
|
Jul. 5
|
$12.95
|
$16.57
|
$12.22
|
27.95%
|
MXCT - Time To Set Sight On MaxCyte?
|
Feb. 4
|
$6.07
|
$7.76
|
$5.34
|
27.84%
|
STVN - Stevanato Expects Nearly 11-12% Revenue Growth In FY22
|
Jun. 22
|
$15.19
|
$19.41
|
$17.50
|
27.78%
|
CODX - Will Co-Diagnostics' Monkeypox PCR Test Pay Off?
|
Jul. 1
|
$5.58
|
$7.13
|
$2.53
|
27.78%
|
BLFS - BioLife Sees Growth In Biostorage Services Platform In 2022 And Beyond
|
Mar. 15
|
$21.11
|
$26.96
|
$17.58
|
27.71%
|
MDGL - Madrigal - Gearing Up For MAESTRO-NASH Data
|
Sep. 26
|
$64.99
|
$83.00
|
$63.80
|
27.71%
|
BTAI - Will Sales Of BioXcel's Agitation Drug Make A Splash?
|
Jul. 11
|
$16.07
|
$20.18
|
$20.05
|
25.58%
|
IPHA - Innate Pharma Awaits TELLOMAK Trial Data
|
Jun. 21
|
$2.56
|
$3.20
|
$1.90
|
25.00%
|
ANGO - AngioDynamics Delivers Strong Q4 Results; Provides Upbeat Sales Outlook
|
Jul. 12
|
$19.84
|
$24.74
|
$12.28
|
24.70%
|
COLL - Will 2023 Be A Banner Year For Collegium Pharma?
|
Nov. 7
|
$18.74
|
$23.27
|
$22.75
|
24.17%
|
BGNE - BeiGene: What's Making News?
|
Jun. 24
|
$169.53
|
$210.51
|
$205.00
|
24.17%
|
VLON - Vallon Pharma Flunks Pivotal ADHD Trial; Stock Plunges
|
Mar. 21
|
$2.16
|
$2.68
|
$0.30
|
24.07%
|
APLS - Premarket Mover: Apellis To Face FDA In November
|
Jul. 19
|
$56.42
|
$70.00
|
$53.00
|
24.07%
|
EXEL - Exelixis Gains On Better-than-expected Quarterly Results
|
Feb. 18
|
$18.87
|
$23.40
|
$15.94
|
24.01%
|
AUTL - Will 2022 Be A Transformational Year For Autolus?
|
Mar. 9
|
$3.82
|
$4.73
|
$1.76
|
23.82%
|
MDXG - MiMedx - Expanding Placental Portfolio
|
Aug. 3
|
$3.57
|
$4.42
|
$2.95
|
23.81%
|
NAUT - What's Making News At Nautilus Biotech?
|
Apr. 21
|
$4.10
|
$5.07
|
$1.55
|
23.66%
|
ALEC - Alector - Pioneering Immuno-neurology
|
Jul. 5
|
$10.93
|
$13.50
|
$9.07
|
23.51%
|
JANX - Janux Therapeutics - Transitions Into Clinical Stage
|
Oct. 20
|
$15.44
|
$19.05
|
$12.45
|
23.38%
|
DVAX - Dynavax Technologies - On Track For A Second Consecutive Year Of Profitability
|
Jul. 13
|
$14.17
|
$17.48
|
$11.17
|
23.36%
|
SLS - SELLAS Life To Report Ovarian Cancer Trial Data In Mid-2022
|
Mar. 17
|
$6.00
|
$7.40
|
$2.35
|
23.33%
|
LEGN - Can Legend Carve Out A Niche For Carvykti?
|
Oct. 24
|
$45.72
|
$56.25
|
$50.95
|
23.03%
|
AGTI - Agiliti Expects 12% To 14% Revenue Growth In 2022
|
May. 18
|
$18.36
|
$22.53
|
$16.85
|
22.71%
|
MDRX - Allscripts Healthcare Rises As Prel. Q4 Revenue Better Than View, On Share Buyback
|
Jan. 25
|
$19.00
|
$23.25
|
$17.78
|
22.37%
|
BBIO - A Walk Through BridgeBio
|
Jul. 8
|
$10.34
|
$12.64
|
$9.26
|
22.24%
|
EXAI - Exscientia Soars On $5.2Bln Deal With Sanofi
|
Jan. 7
|
$20.24
|
$24.74
|
$4.51
|
22.23%
|
OSUR - OraSure - Growth For Sure?
|
Nov. 10
|
$4.47
|
$5.46
|
$5.01
|
22.15%
|
ARQT - Arcutis Biotherapeutics: One Down, Four To Go
|
Jun. 24
|
$22.44
|
$27.40
|
$15.96
|
22.10%
|
IMGN - ImmunoGen To Report Q2 Results On July 29
|
Jul. 15
|
$5.43
|
$6.63
|
$5.00
|
22.10%
|
MMSI - This Stock Merits Attention
|
Oct. 27
|
$62.71
|
$76.14
|
$71.26
|
21.42%
|
AXGN - AxoGen Foresees Double-digit Revenue Growth In 2022
|
Sep. 16
|
$11.29
|
$13.66
|
$10.54
|
20.99%
|
HSTM - Will HealthStream's Q2 Results Trump Estimates?
|
Jul. 15
|
$22.02
|
$26.62
|
$24.58
|
20.89%
|
RVMD - Revolution Medicines - Focusing On RAS-targeted Cancer Therapies
|
Nov. 25
|
$21.48
|
$25.72
|
$24.30
|
19.74%
|
CPRX - Catalyst Pharma Stock Hits All-time High
|
Sep. 9
|
$15.38
|
$18.39
|
$16.00
|
19.57%
|
BVS - Will Bioventus Walk The Talk?
|
Feb. 28
|
$12.63
|
$15.10
|
$2.66
|
19.56%
|
HRMY - Will Harmony Biosciences' Q3 Results Beat Estimates?
|
Oct. 28
|
$52.09
|
$62.09
|
$55.68
|
19.20%
|
FNA - Paragon 28 Sees 16%-19% Revenue Growth In FY22
|
Jul. 6
|
$17.75
|
$21.15
|
$20.14
|
19.15%
|
ADPT - Adaptive Biotechnologies - On Path To Profitability?
|
Nov. 4
|
$8.29
|
$9.87
|
$8.01
|
19.06%
|
CASI - CASI Pharma - It's Not All About Evomela
|
Aug. 30
|
$4.10
|
$4.86
|
$1.78
|
18.54%
|
PPBT - Purple Biotech Recouping Some Of Yesterday's Losses?
|
Apr. 12
|
$3.00
|
$3.55
|
$1.59
|
18.33%
|
FNCH - Finch Therapeutics Through The PRISM…
|
Aug. 24
|
$2.45
|
$2.89
|
$0.69
|
17.96%
|
EIGR - Eiger BioPharma Awaits TOGETHER Trial Data Later This Month
|
Mar. 14
|
$8.54
|
$10.02
|
$1.12
|
17.33%
|
ANIK - Anika To Report Q3 Results On Nov.8
|
Oct. 28
|
$27.74
|
$32.51
|
$29.09
|
17.20%
|
CERT - Certara Expects FY22 Revenue To Grow Nearly 22% To 26%
|
Jun. 30
|
$21.09
|
$24.66
|
$16.17
|
16.93%
|
MYNZ - Mainz Biomed Up Over 12%; Here's Why...
|
Feb. 23
|
$15.25
|
$17.81
|
$7.08
|
16.79%
|
MEDP - Medpace - At A Steady Pace
|
Oct. 25
|
$202.45
|
$235.72
|
$206.00
|
16.43%
|
MASI - Ardelyx' Chronic Kidney Disease Drug Scores Positive Recommendation From FDA Panel
|
Nov. 17
|
$129.91
|
$150.87
|
$142.59
|
16.13%
|
PHAT - Will Phathom Pharma's Vonoprazan Cross FDA Finish Line?
|
Feb. 10
|
$17.19
|
$19.95
|
$10.79
|
16.06%
|
ITCI - Intra-Cellular Therapies' Caplyta Sees Encouraging Uptake Trends
|
May. 11
|
$52.65
|
$61.00
|
$51.05
|
15.86%
|
SNDX - Revisiting Syndax...
|
Sep. 20
|
$22.97
|
$26.51
|
$24.42
|
15.41%
|
AZYO - Aziyo Biologics Hits New High, What Next?
|
Oct. 25
|
$7.82
|
$9.01
|
$3.64
|
15.22%
|
CGEN - Compugen To Present At The American Association For Cancer Research In April
|
Mar. 9
|
$3.10
|
$3.57
|
$0.81
|
15.16%
|
DMTK - Will DermTech Regain Its Lost Sheen?
|
Jul. 21
|
$7.76
|
$8.93
|
$2.05
|
15.08%
|
LHDX - Lucira Expects Q4 Revenue To Grow Nearly Fourfold Sequentially
|
Feb. 9
|
$4.95
|
$5.67
|
$0.21
|
14.55%
|
EIGR - Eiger Beckons Investors
|
Jul. 14
|
$8.64
|
$9.89
|
$1.12
|
14.47%
|
CDXC - Will ChromaDex Walk The Talk?
|
Mar. 8
|
$2.62
|
$2.99
|
$1.50
|
14.12%
|
CALT - Calliditas Announces Commercial Launch Of Kidney Disease Drug In The U.S.
|
Jan. 28
|
$20.36
|
$23.01
|
$19.00
|
13.02%
|
PDCO - Patterson Boosts EPS Outlook On Continued Strong Momentum
|
Mar. 4
|
$31.38
|
$35.29
|
$27.53
|
12.46%
|
AIRS - Will Q4 Results Help AirSculpt Technologies Get Back In Shape?
|
Mar. 10
|
$13.00
|
$14.60
|
$3.15
|
12.31%
|
TIL - Instil Bio - On Track
|
Aug. 12
|
$6.87
|
$7.71
|
$0.58
|
12.23%
|
BTTX - Are Better Days Ahead For BTTX?
|
Jul. 28
|
$2.50
|
$2.80
|
$1.49
|
12.00%
|
ISO - Here's Why You Need To Watch IsoPlexis
|
Jul. 22
|
$3.43
|
$3.84
|
$0.71
|
11.95%
|
CAPR - Capricor's Cell Therapy - A New Hope For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Patients?
|
Sep. 30
|
$5.88
|
$6.58
|
$3.75
|
11.90%
|
CVAC - CureVac Rises On Preclinical Study Data Of Bivalent Second-Generation MRNA Vaccine Candidate
|
Apr. 21
|
$18.03
|
$20.06
|
$6.81
|
11.26%
|
CUTR - This Key Player In Medical Aesthetics Market Sees 10-12% Revenue Growth In FY22
|
Dec. 1
|
$47.69
|
$52.89
|
$45.57
|
10.90%
|
ACIU - AC Immune Awaits 4 Data Readouts
|
Jul. 13
|
$3.30
|
$3.65
|
$1.94
|
10.61%
|
CSII - Can The Quarterly Results Lift Cardiovascular Systems' Share Price?
|
Nov. 1
|
$14.60
|
$16.11
|
$14.51
|
10.34%
|
EGRX - Will The Recent Product Launches Add Wings To Eagle Pharma?
|
Feb. 23
|
$48.88
|
$53.78
|
$29.33
|
10.02%