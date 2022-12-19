Markets
GOSS

Biotech Stocks Of 2022 Which Delivered Double-digit Gains

December 19, 2022 — 08:48 am EST

(RTTNews) - Biotech stocks are fraught with high risk, but they also present high-reward opportunities for investors.

Let's take a look at some of the healthcare stocks that delivered double-digit returns since our reporting.

Headlines

Published Date

Published Price

Maximum Price Since Publishing

Last Closing Price

Max Gain %

GOSS - Gossamer Bio Rallies On $120 Mln Investment By Institutional Investors

Jul. 13

$7.62

$15.20

$2.73

99.48%

APEN - Premarket Mover: Apollo Gains Weight On De Novo Marketing Authorization For Certain Devices

Jul. 13

$5.17

$10.30

$9.97

99.23%

VIGL - Why Vigil Neuroscience Is Turning Heads

Sep. 22

$8.50

$16.77

$12.54

97.29%

BCLI - Brainstorm Plunges As FDA Refuses To Review ALS Treatment

Nov. 10

$1.20

$2.33

$1.92

94.17%

DCPH - Deciphering DCPH...

Apr. 26

$10.83

$20.88

$15.31

92.80%

SRTS - Sensus Healthcare Delivers Strong Q1 Results

May. 6

$7.92

$15.25

$6.42

92.55%

APEN - Apollo Endosurgery To Report Q2 Results On Aug.2

Jul. 25

$5.36

$10.30

$9.97

92.16%

VACC - Vaccitech To Report Additional Interim Efficacy Data On VTP-300 In Chronic HBV Infection Next Month

May. 16

$3.91

$7.45

$2.29

90.54%

KPTI - Will The Momentum Continue In Karyopharm?

Jan. 11

$7.75

$14.73

$3.10

90.06%

CLPT - ClearPoint Makes It Clear - Revenue And Footprint To Expand

Feb. 16

$8.93

$16.96

$8.40

89.92%

DAWN - Day One Skyrockets On Positive Study Results Of Tovorafenib In Pediatric Brain Tumor

Jun. 13

$14.94

$28.35

$21.42

89.76%

TRVI - Trevi Therapeutics' PRISM Trial Of Haduvio In Prurigo Nodularis Meets Goals

Jun. 29

$2.47

$4.68

$2.11

89.47%

ABCL - AbCellera Biologics - Waiting For Its Heyday…

May. 18

$7.92

$14.97

$10.21

89.02%

RLMD - Relmada's REL-1017 Demonstrates Lack Of Abuse Potential In Second Study Too

Feb. 23

$20.50

$38.68

$3.37

88.68%

ISEE - IVERIC's Phase III Geographic Atrophy Trial Meets Goal, Shares Jump

Sep. 6

$12.96

$24.33

$22.32

87.73%

RVPH - Reviva - Waiting To RECOVER

Oct. 12

$3.25

$6.10

$3.75

87.69%

SIGA - SIGA Technologies Rallies As WHO Declares Monkeypox A Global Health Emergency

Jul. 25

$14.45

$26.99

$7.64

86.78%

AGIO - Will Agios' Pyrukynd Secure Blockbuster Tag?

Jun. 23

$18.72

$34.76

$29.71

85.68%

ESPR - Will Esperion's Q1 Results Beat Estimates?

Apr. 21

$4.80

$8.87

$6.14

84.79%

BVNKF - Bavarian Back In Focus As Monkeypox Cases Rise

May. 20

$31.57

$58.02

$30.90

83.78%

OCUL - Ocular Therapeutix Q1 Results - Hit Or Miss?

May. 2

$3.57

$6.53

$2.73

82.91%

ACCD - Accolade's Revenue For Q2 Of Fiscal 2023 To Grow 12% To 14%

Jul. 1

$7.55

$13.80

$8.46

82.78%

LABP - Landos - Bracing For A Busy Quarter Ahead

Jul. 1

$0.75

$1.37

$0.26

82.67%

TCRT - Alaunos To Make Presentations At The International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference

Aug. 25

$2.20

$4.01

$0.59

82.27%

ZYXI - Zynex: What's Making News?

Jun. 13

$7.99

$14.55

$13.32

82.10%

MCRB - When Will Microbiome Therapy Join The Recurrent C.diff Infection Armamentarium?

Sep. 2

$5.22

$9.49

$5.75

81.80%

OLK - Exploring Olink...

Jan. 21

$13.76

$24.93

$23.00

81.18%

ZLAB - Zai Lab Q1 Revenue Jumps More Than Twofold

May. 11

$30.00

$53.95

$32.59

79.83%

MDGL - Madrigal Pharma Reports Encouraging Data From NASH Trial; Shares Gain 15%

Jan. 31

$59.20

$105.93

$63.80

78.94%

BNR - Will Burning Rock Regain Ground?

Jun. 1

$2.40

$4.24

$2.55

76.67%

MASS - 908 Devices Sees Revenue Growing At 23-30% In FY22

Jun. 6

$14.76

$26.00

$8.49

76.15%

AMLX - Amylyx Pharma Ascends 16%

Jul. 5

$22.63

$39.78

$35.67

75.78%

ALDX - Aldeyra's Crossover Trial Of Dry Eye Disease Drug Achieves Goals; Stock Up Over 15%

Jul. 12

$4.55

$7.99

$6.32

75.60%

XAIR - Beyond Air Breathes Easy

Jun. 29

$6.70

$11.76

$6.17

75.52%

VERU - Veru Rises 17% On Submission Of EUA Application For Its Covid-19 Treatment

Jun. 7

$14.00

$24.55

$4.99

75.36%

CGEM - Cullinan Oncology Soars On Deal With Taiho Pharma

May. 12

$9.08

$15.89

$11.44

75.00%

PSTX - Poseida Inks Blockbuster Strategic Global Collaboration Agreement With Roche

Aug. 3

$3.68

$6.43

$0.81

74.73%

CANO - Cano Aiming For 75%-81% Revenue Growth In FY22

Jul. 7

$5.59

$9.75

$1.21

74.42%

KNSA - Kiniksa To Report Prurigo Nodularis Trial Data In 2H 2022

Jun. 22

$9.88

$17.20

$15.87

74.09%

PEAR - Will Pear Bloom?

Jan. 31

$3.92

$6.74

$1.62

71.94%

TXMD - TherapeuticsMD Jumps On Receiving Equity Investment From Rubric Capital

Aug. 1

$6.81

$11.69

$7.09

71.66%

CUE - Cue Biopharma Rallies On Getting Fast Track Designation For Its Head And Neck Cancer Drug Candidate

Oct. 4

$2.45

$4.19

$2.70

71.02%

APLT - Applied Therapeutics To Present AT-007 Data At The Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting

Mar. 17

$1.60

$2.73

$0.76

70.63%

RPTX - Repare Therapeutics Rallies In Pre-market On Collaboration With Roche For Camonsertib

Jun. 2

$10.97

$18.68

$15.34

70.28%

AHCO - AdaptHealth Looks Good, Can It Make You Rich?

Apr. 13

$16.20

$27.48

$19.75

69.63%

GH - Guardant Health's Revenue To Grow By 23% To 26% In 2022

May. 24

$37.00

$62.75

$30.06

69.59%

PTCT - PTC Therapeutics' Upstaza Just One Step Away From Getting Approval In Europe

May. 20

$32.83

$55.58

$39.22

69.30%

STRO - Sutro Soars On Deal With Astellas To Advance Novel Immunostimulatory Antibody-drug Conjugates

Jun. 28

$4.98

$8.37

$7.30

68.07%

VIRX - Viracta Therapeutics Anticipates Data From Nana-val Trial In 2H 2022

Jun. 30

$3.43

$5.75

$1.78

67.64%

ASRT - Assertio Expects 2022 Product Sales To Grow 16% To 24%

Mar. 28

$2.65

$4.44

$3.66

67.55%

FIXX - FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Homology Medicines' Phenylketonuria Gene Therapy Trial

Jun. 14

$1.97

$3.30

$1.37

67.51%

TSHA - Taysha Gene Awaits Regulatory Feedback For Gene Therapy TSHA-120

Jun. 7

$3.07

$5.09

65.80%

MYNZ - Mainz Acquires Rights To Biomarkers With Potential To Enhance ColoAlert's Utility; Stock Rises

Jan. 5

$18.21

$30.00

$1.08

64.74%

AURA - Throwing Light On Aura...

Jul. 8

$15.08

$24.83

$12.17

64.66%

DH - Definitive Healthcare Foresees 33% To 35% Revenue Growth In 2022

May. 27

$18.31

$30.11

$2.14

64.45%

MYOV - Myovant Sciences Gets Expanded FDA Approval For Myfembree; Stock Up

Aug. 8

$16.41

$26.93

$26.89

64.11%

PLRX - Premarket Mover: Pliant Therapeutics Soars On INTEGRIS-IPF Study Data

Jul. 11

$16.01

$26.25

$18.69

63.96%

ARDX - Will Ardelyx' Xphozah Make It To The Finish Line?

Oct. 13

$1.34

$2.19

$1.96

63.43%

HAE - Haemonetics Adds 15% On Reporting Q4 Profit, Beating Estimates

May. 10

$53.00

$86.58

$78.33

63.36%

RCKT - Rocket Pharma - Yet To Take Off...

Sep. 14

$14.11

$22.89

$22.24

62.23%

AUVI - Applied UV Soars As Its Distributor Gets Exclusive Deal In Pakistan

Jun. 9

$2.60

$4.20

$1.08

61.54%

ATHX - Athersys To Provide Update On Clinical Programs On Feb.2

Jan. 27

$20.75

$33.25

$3.16

60.24%

BMEA - Biomea Fusion - What's In Store For 2022?

Jan. 4

$8.89

$14.20

$8.06

59.73%

DYN - Dyne Gearing Up For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 Trials

Jul. 14

$9.79

$15.63

$13.52

59.65%

AXNX - Axonics On Track To Post Over 30% Revenue Growth In 2022

May. 26

$50.13

$79.92

$59.81

59.43%

RAD - Rite Aid Corp. Climbs 8% After Raising Annual Revenue Outlook Above Estimates

Jun. 23

$7.29

$11.61

$4.27

59.26%

BTTX - Will BTTX See Better Days Ahead?

Apr. 5

$2.05

$3.23

$1.49

57.56%

TCDA - Will Veverimer Take The Crown As 1st Therapy To Treat Metabolic Acidosis And Slow CKD Progression?

Jun. 15

$8.80

$13.85

$0.17

57.39%

SGFY - Signify Health Sees Significant Momentum Heading Into H2

Aug. 5

$19.00

$29.88

$28.54

57.26%

MRUS - Will Merus Get A Boost From ENRGy Trial Data?

May. 31

$19.62

$30.81

$13.21

57.03%

OKYO - What's Making News At OKYO Pharma?

May. 25

$2.20

$3.45

$2.26

56.82%

SNDX - Syndax Pharma - For The Long Haul

Mar. 2

$16.95

$26.51

$24.42

56.40%

CTIC - What's Making News At CTI BioPharma?

Apr. 6

$4.99

$7.80

$5.71

56.31%

DCGO - A Quick Look At DocGo...

Feb. 10

$7.30

$11.41

$6.94

56.30%

AXSM - Axsome Rises As Investors Cheer FDA Approval Of Major Depressive Disorder Drug

Aug. 19

$51.89

$80.87

$78.40

55.85%

DSGN - Is DT-216 Well-designed?

Jul. 14

$16.89

$26.30

$8.76

55.71%

ESPR - Esperion - Waiting For A Clear Outcome

Jun. 21

$5.70

$8.87

$6.14

55.61%

NVNO - A Quick Look At EnVVeno Medical...

Jul. 12

$5.10

$7.93

$5.23

55.49%

ASND - Will Ascendis Make An Ascent?

Jun. 23

$86.55

$134.52

$118.60

55.42%

CRIS - Curis Rises On TakeAim Lymphoma, TakeAim Leukemia Data Presentation

Jun. 6

$1.14

$1.77

$0.50

55.26%

INMD - InMode Up 12% As Prel. Results Come In Above Street View; Ups Guidance

Jul. 12

$25.99

$40.29

$36.33

55.02%

PRAX - Praxis Precision To Report Aria Study Data In June

May. 12

$8.60

$13.33

$2.28

55.00%

PRAX - Praxis At New Low As Study Of Its PRAX-114 For MDD Does Not Achieve Primary Goal

Jun. 6

$3.16

$4.89

$2.28

54.75%

NTRA - Natera Expects 23% To 26% Revenue Growth In 2022

Apr. 19

$37.50

$57.88

$43.32

54.35%

PRCT - What's Driving PROCEPT BioRobotics' Revenue?

Jun. 27

$34.00

$52.40

$43.00

54.12%

AMEH - Apollo Medical Expects FY2022 Revenue To Grow 36% To 40%

Jun. 3

$37.69

$58.00

$31.14

53.89%

CUTR - Cutera Up On FDA Approval Of Its AviClear Acne Treatment Device

Mar. 25

$48.41

$74.38

$45.57

53.65%

AKYA - Akoya Biosciences To Report Q4 Results On Mar.14

Mar. 11

$10.79

$16.57

$12.22

53.57%

TCDA - Will Tricida Prove Its VALOR?

Sep. 23

$8.60

$13.12

$0.17

52.56%

OM - At The Outset...

Jul. 25

$17.42

$26.48

$25.25

52.01%

RNAZ - TransCode To Advance Lead Candidate Into Clinical Trial In 2H 2022

Feb. 14

$2.03

$3.08

$0.43

51.72%

ALPN - Alpine Immune's Phase I NEON-2 Trial Placed On Partial Clinical Hold

Mar. 7

$6.81

$10.30

$6.82

51.25%

ALBO - Will Albireo Pharma Assert Its Position In Rare Liver Disease Drug Market?

Jan. 6

$24.91

$37.63

$20.29

51.06%

ADPT - Adaptive Biotechnologies Expects Nearly 20% To 26% Revenue Growth In FY22

Jun. 27

$8.75

$13.21

$8.01

50.97%

DRIO - What's Making News At DarioHealth?

Apr. 28

$5.11

$7.69

$3.98

50.49%

AGL - Why Agilon Health Is Worth A Look?

Jun. 13

$18.85

$28.36

$17.23

50.45%

MPLN - MultiPlan Sees 4% To 10% Revenue Growth In 2022

May. 12

$4.12

$6.19

$1.57

50.24%

EIGR - Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Soars On Positive Study Results From Its Covid-19 Treatment

Mar. 17

$6.67

$10.02

$1.12

50.22%

NKTX - Nkarta To Report Additional Data For Two Engineered Natural Killer Cell Programs In 2H 2022

Jun. 21

$12.31

$18.48

$7.03

50.12%

PYPD - Will PolyPid's SHIELDs Make A Mark?

Mar. 15

$4.60

$6.90

$0.75

50.00%

LFMD - LifeMD Revenue Grows 60% In Q1

May. 16

$2.15

$3.22

$2.27

49.77%

HARP - Harpoon To Report Phase I Data Of HPN328 In June

May. 13

$1.93

$2.89

$0.68

49.74%

EXAS - Exact Sciences - On An Accelerated Path To Profitability?

Nov. 7

$37.80

$56.52

$51.92

49.52%

ZYME - Zymeworks Inks Deal With Jazz As It Gears Up For Phase 3 Biliary Tract Cancer Trial Data

Oct. 19

$5.88

$8.73

#N/A

48.47%

EQRX - What's The Buzz At EQRx?

May. 16

$4.08

$6.05

$2.18

48.28%

BTTX - Will BTTX See Better Days Ahead?

Feb. 4

$3.44

$5.10

$1.49

48.26%

TMCI - Treace Medical - Working Towards Establishing Lapiplasty As Standard Of Care For Bunion Treatment

Jul. 28

$16.90

$25.02

$22.95

48.05%

KMPH - KemPharm To Report Cardiovascular Safety Trial Data Of SDX In Q3

Apr. 25

$4.70

$6.92

$4.51

47.23%

REVB - Revelation Bio Bracing For A Busy Year?

Feb. 23

$1.96

$2.88

$0.21

46.94%

QDEL - QuidelOrtho Q3 Revenue To Beat Wall Street Estimates

Oct. 13

$69.80

$102.00

$82.59

46.13%

PDSB - HUTCHMED's Gastric Cancer Trial Meets One Of The Two Primary Endpoints

Nov. 14

$6.90

$10.06

$9.34

45.80%

ABIO - ARCA Biopharma Plunges As COVID-19 Trial Fails To Meet Primary Goal

Apr. 1

$1.78

$2.59

$2.43

45.51%

PODD - Insulet Gets FDA Nod For Omnipod 5, The World's First Tubeless Automated Insulin Delivery System

Jan. 28

$220.00

$320.00

$298.99

45.45%

PRTK - Paratek Sees Demand Trends For Lead Drug NUZYRA To Continue

Aug. 4

$2.52

$3.65

$1.78

44.84%

NOVN - Novan To File For Approval Of Molluscum Contagiosum Treatment In Q4

Jun. 16

$2.30

$3.33

$1.26

44.78%

SLGL - Sol-Gel Awaits Facelift

Jul. 15

$4.76

$6.89

$4.56

44.75%

OLMA - Olema To Present At The 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium

Oct. 13

$2.85

$4.11

$2.33

44.21%

TXMD - TherapeuticsMD To Divest VitaCare To GoodRx

Mar. 7

$16.07

$23.00

$7.09

43.12%

SMTI - Sanara MedTech - Gaining Traction

Aug. 17

$28.00

$39.99

$39.10

42.82%

CTKB - Cytek Biosciences Expects FY22 Revenue To Grow 25%-31%

Jul. 13

$11.26

$16.05

$10.49

42.54%

VOR - Vor Bio To Report Acute Myeloid Leukemia Trial Data In 2H22

Jun. 13

$5.32

$7.57

$7.07

42.29%

TCMD - Tactile Systems Expects Revenue To Grow 13-15% In 2022

Feb. 24

$15.21

$21.62

$11.46

42.14%

VRDN - Viridian Catches Eyes

Aug. 15

$20.01

$27.95

$27.88

39.68%

GMDA - What's On Tap For Gamida This Year?

Jan. 27

$3.38

$4.72

$1.22

39.64%

CLVS - Clovis Oncology Soars On Positive Data From Monotherapy Arm Of ATHENA Trial

Mar. 31

$2.33

$3.25

$0.08

39.48%

AUGX - Augmedix Expects Revenue Growth Of 43% To 44% In Q4

Feb. 2

$2.42

$3.37

$1.15

39.26%

MRSN - Mersana Inks Option Agreement With GSK For Antibody-drug Conjugate XMT-2056; Stock Up

Aug. 9

$6.00

$8.34

$6.51

39.00%

CERT - A Second Look At Certara

Nov. 8

$13.30

$18.47

$16.17

38.87%

AMLX - Amylyx Pharma Gearing Up For FDA Decision

Sep. 27

$28.68

$39.78

$35.67

38.70%

ATXS - Astria Shines...

Sep. 6

$9.31

$12.86

$11.81

38.13%

APYX - Premarket Mover: Apyx Medical Gets FDA Clearance For Renuvion APR Handpiece

Jul. 18

$8.12

$11.16

$2.00

37.44%

AMYT - Will Amryt Pharma's Q4 Results Lag Or Trump Estimates?

Mar. 8

$6.50

$8.90

$7.03

36.92%

CDMO - Avid's Fiscal 2023 Revenue Expected To Increase 17% To 21%

Jun. 30

$15.00

$20.47

$13.83

36.47%

MYNZ - Mainz Commences International Study Of ColoAlert, Results Expected By Early 2023

Feb. 4

$13.67

$18.63

$7.08

36.28%

SLP - Simulations Plus To Report Q3 Financial Results On July 6

Jul. 4

$49.65

$67.59

$37.96

36.13%

HCA - HCA Healthcare Drops 8% On Lower Quarterly Profit, Revenue

Oct. 21

$183.58

$249.00

$239.05

35.64%

YMAB - Will Y-mAbs' Second Rare Disease Product Get FDA Nod?

Jul. 5

$15.10

$20.48

$5.00

35.63%

PCVX - Vaxcyte Rallies On Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine Trial Results

Oct. 24

$35.15

$47.67

$45.80

35.62%

VKTX - Viking Therapeutics To Resume Phase Ib Trial Of VK0214 In X-ALD As FDA Lifts Clinical Hold

Jul. 19

$3.45

$4.65

$4.02

34.78%

ARGX - Argenx' Phase 3 ADAPT-SC Trial In Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Hits Goals

Mar. 22

$302.91

$407.93

$385.81

34.67%

BLPH - How Soon Can Bellerophon REBUILD Itself?

Jul. 18

$1.29

$1.73

$0.77

34.11%

TPST - What's Brewing In Tempest?

May. 9

$3.10

$4.15

$1.36

33.87%

BIOL - Will BIOLASE Bring The Smile Back On Investors' Face?

Jun. 27

$4.44

$5.94

$0.62

33.78%

ZNTL - Zentalis Secures $25Mln Equity Investment

Apr. 27

$24.31

$32.34

$19.81

33.03%

HARP - Harpoon Therapeutics: HPN217 Receives FDA Fast Track Designation

Mar. 2

$4.10

$5.45

$0.68

32.93%

IMPL - NeuroMetrix Soars On Receipt Of Breakthrough Designation From FDA For Quell Technology

Jan. 19

$8.10

$10.75

$3.60

32.72%

BMRA - Biomerica's H. Pylori Antigen Test Awaits FDA Word

Oct. 3

$3.96

$5.25

$3.49

32.58%

LVTX - Lava Therapeutics To Present At J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Today

Jan. 12

$5.58

$7.38

$3.65

32.26%

ALT - Altimmune Gears Up For NAFLD Trial Results

Aug. 17

$17.87

$23.49

$11.48

31.45%

XERS - Xeris To Report Q1 Results Tomorrow

May. 10

$1.88

$2.47

$1.29

31.38%

PRVB - MacroGenics Soars On Milestone Payment From Provention Bio For FDA Approval Of Teplizumab

Nov. 18

$7.50

$9.85

$9.28

31.33%

IRIX - For Your Eyes Only...

Jul. 1

$2.66

$3.49

$2.23

31.20%

CMAX - Care To Take A Look At CareMax?

Jul. 26

$6.48

$8.47

$3.13

30.71%

XGN - Will Exagen's Q2 Results Trump Or Miss Estimates

Jul. 11

$6.87

$8.96

$2.47

30.42%

AVXL - Anavex Life Clawing Back Yesterday's Loss?

Feb. 2

$11.69

$15.24

$8.64

30.37%

ELDN - Eledon Pharma To Report ALS Trial Data In June

May. 19

$3.04

$3.95

$2.49

29.93%

SAGE - Sage Therapeutics To Present LUMINARY Study Results Of SAGE-718 In Alzheimer's On Apr.5

Apr. 1

$33.98

$44.07

$40.26

29.69%

HCAT - What's The Next Catalyst For HCAT?

Jun. 2

$14.12

$18.30

$10.79

29.60%

MXCT - MaxCyte - Encouraged By Ongoing Growth Of SPL Portfolio

Sep. 28

$5.82

$7.50

$5.34

28.87%

ATEC - Alphatec - Gaining A Footing?

Feb. 17

$10.62

$13.65

$10.71

28.53%

PGNY - Premarket Mover: Progyny Soars On Upbeat Revenue, Outlook

Aug. 5

$36.20

$46.50

$31.83

28.45%

EXEL - Will Exelixis Excel Or Flunk This Year?

Jan. 18

$18.24

$23.40

$15.94

28.29%

NKTR - Nektar Therapeutics Plunges On Disappointing Melanoma Trial Results

Mar. 14

$5.00

$6.40

$2.66

28.00%

AKYA - Is Akoya Biosciences A Good Bet?

Jul. 5

$12.95

$16.57

$12.22

27.95%

MXCT - Time To Set Sight On MaxCyte?

Feb. 4

$6.07

$7.76

$5.34

27.84%

STVN - Stevanato Expects Nearly 11-12% Revenue Growth In FY22

Jun. 22

$15.19

$19.41

$17.50

27.78%

CODX - Will Co-Diagnostics' Monkeypox PCR Test Pay Off?

Jul. 1

$5.58

$7.13

$2.53

27.78%

BLFS - BioLife Sees Growth In Biostorage Services Platform In 2022 And Beyond

Mar. 15

$21.11

$26.96

$17.58

27.71%

MDGL - Madrigal - Gearing Up For MAESTRO-NASH Data

Sep. 26

$64.99

$83.00

$63.80

27.71%

BTAI - Will Sales Of BioXcel's Agitation Drug Make A Splash?

Jul. 11

$16.07

$20.18

$20.05

25.58%

IPHA - Innate Pharma Awaits TELLOMAK Trial Data

Jun. 21

$2.56

$3.20

$1.90

25.00%

ANGO - AngioDynamics Delivers Strong Q4 Results; Provides Upbeat Sales Outlook

Jul. 12

$19.84

$24.74

$12.28

24.70%

COLL - Will 2023 Be A Banner Year For Collegium Pharma?

Nov. 7

$18.74

$23.27

$22.75

24.17%

BGNE - BeiGene: What's Making News?

Jun. 24

$169.53

$210.51

$205.00

24.17%

VLON - Vallon Pharma Flunks Pivotal ADHD Trial; Stock Plunges

Mar. 21

$2.16

$2.68

$0.30

24.07%

APLS - Premarket Mover: Apellis To Face FDA In November

Jul. 19

$56.42

$70.00

$53.00

24.07%

EXEL - Exelixis Gains On Better-than-expected Quarterly Results

Feb. 18

$18.87

$23.40

$15.94

24.01%

AUTL - Will 2022 Be A Transformational Year For Autolus?

Mar. 9

$3.82

$4.73

$1.76

23.82%

MDXG - MiMedx - Expanding Placental Portfolio

Aug. 3

$3.57

$4.42

$2.95

23.81%

NAUT - What's Making News At Nautilus Biotech?

Apr. 21

$4.10

$5.07

$1.55

23.66%

ALEC - Alector - Pioneering Immuno-neurology

Jul. 5

$10.93

$13.50

$9.07

23.51%

JANX - Janux Therapeutics - Transitions Into Clinical Stage

Oct. 20

$15.44

$19.05

$12.45

23.38%

DVAX - Dynavax Technologies - On Track For A Second Consecutive Year Of Profitability

Jul. 13

$14.17

$17.48

$11.17

23.36%

SLS - SELLAS Life To Report Ovarian Cancer Trial Data In Mid-2022

Mar. 17

$6.00

$7.40

$2.35

23.33%

LEGN - Can Legend Carve Out A Niche For Carvykti?

Oct. 24

$45.72

$56.25

$50.95

23.03%

AGTI - Agiliti Expects 12% To 14% Revenue Growth In 2022

May. 18

$18.36

$22.53

$16.85

22.71%

MDRX - Allscripts Healthcare Rises As Prel. Q4 Revenue Better Than View, On Share Buyback

Jan. 25

$19.00

$23.25

$17.78

22.37%

BBIO - A Walk Through BridgeBio

Jul. 8

$10.34

$12.64

$9.26

22.24%

EXAI - Exscientia Soars On $5.2Bln Deal With Sanofi

Jan. 7

$20.24

$24.74

$4.51

22.23%

OSUR - OraSure - Growth For Sure?

Nov. 10

$4.47

$5.46

$5.01

22.15%

ARQT - Arcutis Biotherapeutics: One Down, Four To Go

Jun. 24

$22.44

$27.40

$15.96

22.10%

IMGN - ImmunoGen To Report Q2 Results On July 29

Jul. 15

$5.43

$6.63

$5.00

22.10%

MMSI - This Stock Merits Attention

Oct. 27

$62.71

$76.14

$71.26

21.42%

AXGN - AxoGen Foresees Double-digit Revenue Growth In 2022

Sep. 16

$11.29

$13.66

$10.54

20.99%

HSTM - Will HealthStream's Q2 Results Trump Estimates?

Jul. 15

$22.02

$26.62

$24.58

20.89%

RVMD - Revolution Medicines - Focusing On RAS-targeted Cancer Therapies

Nov. 25

$21.48

$25.72

$24.30

19.74%

CPRX - Catalyst Pharma Stock Hits All-time High

Sep. 9

$15.38

$18.39

$16.00

19.57%

BVS - Will Bioventus Walk The Talk?

Feb. 28

$12.63

$15.10

$2.66

19.56%

HRMY - Will Harmony Biosciences' Q3 Results Beat Estimates?

Oct. 28

$52.09

$62.09

$55.68

19.20%

FNA - Paragon 28 Sees 16%-19% Revenue Growth In FY22

Jul. 6

$17.75

$21.15

$20.14

19.15%

ADPT - Adaptive Biotechnologies - On Path To Profitability?

Nov. 4

$8.29

$9.87

$8.01

19.06%

CASI - CASI Pharma - It's Not All About Evomela

Aug. 30

$4.10

$4.86

$1.78

18.54%

PPBT - Purple Biotech Recouping Some Of Yesterday's Losses?

Apr. 12

$3.00

$3.55

$1.59

18.33%

FNCH - Finch Therapeutics Through The PRISM…

Aug. 24

$2.45

$2.89

$0.69

17.96%

EIGR - Eiger BioPharma Awaits TOGETHER Trial Data Later This Month

Mar. 14

$8.54

$10.02

$1.12

17.33%

ANIK - Anika To Report Q3 Results On Nov.8

Oct. 28

$27.74

$32.51

$29.09

17.20%

CERT - Certara Expects FY22 Revenue To Grow Nearly 22% To 26%

Jun. 30

$21.09

$24.66

$16.17

16.93%

MYNZ - Mainz Biomed Up Over 12%; Here's Why...

Feb. 23

$15.25

$17.81

$7.08

16.79%

MEDP - Medpace - At A Steady Pace

Oct. 25

$202.45

$235.72

$206.00

16.43%

MASI - Ardelyx' Chronic Kidney Disease Drug Scores Positive Recommendation From FDA Panel

Nov. 17

$129.91

$150.87

$142.59

16.13%

PHAT - Will Phathom Pharma's Vonoprazan Cross FDA Finish Line?

Feb. 10

$17.19

$19.95

$10.79

16.06%

ITCI - Intra-Cellular Therapies' Caplyta Sees Encouraging Uptake Trends

May. 11

$52.65

$61.00

$51.05

15.86%

SNDX - Revisiting Syndax...

Sep. 20

$22.97

$26.51

$24.42

15.41%

AZYO - Aziyo Biologics Hits New High, What Next?

Oct. 25

$7.82

$9.01

$3.64

15.22%

CGEN - Compugen To Present At The American Association For Cancer Research In April

Mar. 9

$3.10

$3.57

$0.81

15.16%

DMTK - Will DermTech Regain Its Lost Sheen?

Jul. 21

$7.76

$8.93

$2.05

15.08%

LHDX - Lucira Expects Q4 Revenue To Grow Nearly Fourfold Sequentially

Feb. 9

$4.95

$5.67

$0.21

14.55%

EIGR - Eiger Beckons Investors

Jul. 14

$8.64

$9.89

$1.12

14.47%

CDXC - Will ChromaDex Walk The Talk?

Mar. 8

$2.62

$2.99

$1.50

14.12%

CALT - Calliditas Announces Commercial Launch Of Kidney Disease Drug In The U.S.

Jan. 28

$20.36

$23.01

$19.00

13.02%

PDCO - Patterson Boosts EPS Outlook On Continued Strong Momentum

Mar. 4

$31.38

$35.29

$27.53

12.46%

AIRS - Will Q4 Results Help AirSculpt Technologies Get Back In Shape?

Mar. 10

$13.00

$14.60

$3.15

12.31%

TIL - Instil Bio - On Track

Aug. 12

$6.87

$7.71

$0.58

12.23%

BTTX - Are Better Days Ahead For BTTX?

Jul. 28

$2.50

$2.80

$1.49

12.00%

ISO - Here's Why You Need To Watch IsoPlexis

Jul. 22

$3.43

$3.84

$0.71

11.95%

CAPR - Capricor's Cell Therapy - A New Hope For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Patients?

Sep. 30

$5.88

$6.58

$3.75

11.90%

CVAC - CureVac Rises On Preclinical Study Data Of Bivalent Second-Generation MRNA Vaccine Candidate

Apr. 21

$18.03

$20.06

$6.81

11.26%

CUTR - This Key Player In Medical Aesthetics Market Sees 10-12% Revenue Growth In FY22

Dec. 1

$47.69

$52.89

$45.57

10.90%

ACIU - AC Immune Awaits 4 Data Readouts

Jul. 13

$3.30

$3.65

$1.94

10.61%

CSII - Can The Quarterly Results Lift Cardiovascular Systems' Share Price?

Nov. 1

$14.60

$16.11

$14.51

10.34%

EGRX - Will The Recent Product Launches Add Wings To Eagle Pharma?

Feb. 23

$48.88

$53.78

$29.33

10.02%

