Biotech Stocks Hit 52-Week Highs: MTSR, INSM, ABVX, MAZE Lead October 30 Surge

(RTTNews) - Risk runs high, but so does the upside. Biotech investing thrives on bold bets and breakthrough data. On October 30, 2025, a wave of clinical-stage and commercial biopharma stocks surged to new 52-week highs, driven by breakthrough trial data, strategic deals, and earnings surprises. From obesity and CNS therapies to rare disease advances and acquisition drama, these moves reflect more than momentum; they signal conviction. Do you have these names on your watchlist? And more importantly, will they keep climbing from here? Let's take a closer look.

Metsera Inc. (MTSR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing injectable and oral nutrient-stimulated hormone analog peptides for the treatment of obesity, overweight, and related metabolic diseases.

Most recently, Novo Nordisk submitted an unsolicited $9 billion acquisition proposal, which Metsera's board has deemed a "Superior Company Proposal" compared to its existing merger agreement with Pfizer. Metsera has formally notified Pfizer, triggering a four-business-day window for renegotiation. While Pfizer disputes the validity of this notice, Metsera maintains its position.

On September 30, Metsera announced positive Phase 2b results for its GLP-1 receptor agonist MET-097i, demonstrating up to 14.1% placebo-subtracted weight loss after 28 weeks, with strong tolerability and retention. These data support Phase 3 initiation in late 2025. Two additional trials are underway: VESPER-2, evaluating MET-097i in type 2 diabetes, and VESPER-3, assessing monthly dosing, with topline data from both expected in early 2026.

Metsera is also advancing MET-233/097, a first-in-category monthly multi-NuSH combination featuring MET-233i, an ultra-long-acting amylin agonist, in ongoing Phase 1/2a trials, with topline data anticipated by year-end 2025 or early 2026.

We highlighted MTSR to our readers on June 10, 2025, when it was trading around $32.35. Shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.10 on October 30, representing a gain of 104.3% from our published price.

Indivior Plc (INDV) develops and commercializes buprenorphine-based prescription therapies for opioid dependence and related substance use disorders across the U.S., Europe, Canada, Australia, and other international markets.

On October 30, the company reported third-quarter net income of $42 million, or $0.33 per share, up from $22 million, or $0.16 per share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings came in at $93 million, or $0.72 per share, well above Wall Street's $0.41 consensus. Revenue rose 2.3% year-over-year to $314 million, compared to $307 million in Q3 2024.

We spotlighted INDV on July 31, 2025, at $20.86. Shares surged to a new 52-week high of $30.55 on October 30, reflecting a 46.5% gain from our initial coverage.

Insmed Inc. (INSM) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for serious and rare diseases. Its lead product, ARIKAYCE, treats refractory nontuberculous mycobacterial lung infections, while other pipeline programs include brensocatib (in Phase 3 for bronchiectasis), treprostinil palmitil (in Phase 3 for pulmonary hypertension), and a microdystrophin gene therapy (in Phase 1 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy), alongside multiple preclinical assets targeting respiratory and genetic disorders.

On October 30, 2025, Insmed reported a Q3 net loss of $370.0 million, or $1.75 per share, compared to a loss of $220.5 million, or $1.27 per share, last year. Net product revenue surged to $142.3 million from $93.4 million last year. As of September 30, 2025, Insmed had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling about $1.7 billion.

Insmed raised its full-year 2025 global ARIKAYCE revenue guidance to a range of $420 million - $430 million, from a range of $405 million - $425 million previously, representing a range of 15% - 18% year-over-year growth compared to 2024.

We profiled INSM on July 21, 2024, when it was trading around $76.54. The stock soared and hit a 52-week high of $194.70 on October 30, 2025, marking an impressive gain of 154.4%.

Clinical-stage biotech company Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) is focused on developing oral small molecule therapies for autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. Its pipeline includes VTX3232, which recently completed a Phase 2 biomarker study in early Parkinson's, VTX2735 for recurrent pericarditis, and two Phase 2 IBD candidates: tamuzimod (VTX002) and cenacitinib (VTX958).

On October 22, 2025, Ventyx reported positive Phase 2 results for its oral, once-daily NLRP3 inhibitor VTX3232 in patients with obesity and cardiovascular risk factors. The 175-participant study evaluated VTX3232 versus placebo, alone or with semaglutide, showing strong safety and tolerability with adverse event rates comparable to placebo, and reductions in inflammation as measured by hsCRP.

We featured VTYX on September 30 at $3.01; shares surged to a 52-week high of $8.52 by October 30, marking a gain of over 183%.

Inhibrx Biosciences Inc. (INBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for oncology and rare diseases, announced positive topline results on October 23, 2025, from its registrational ChonDRAgon study (n=206) evaluating ozekibart (INBRX-109) as a monotherapy versus placebo in patients with advanced or metastatic, unresectable chondrosarcoma. The company also shared updates on ongoing expansion cohorts assessing ozekibart in combination with FOLFIRI for late-line colorectal cancer and with irinotecan plus temozolomide for refractory Ewing sarcoma.

The stock, INBX, was profiled on July 8, 2025, when it was trading around $18.35. Shares surged and hit a new 52-week high of $83.78 on October 30, 2025, representing a gain of 356.6%.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (ABVX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize immune responses in chronic inflammatory diseases.

On October 6, 2025, the company presented additional Phase 3 data for obefazimod at the United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Meeting in Berlin. The 8-week ABTECT Induction Trials showed meaningful efficacy at week 8 in patients with moderate-to-severely active ulcerative colitis, including those with and without prior inadequate response to advanced therapies.

We highlighted ABVX on July 1, 2025, when it was trading around $7.83. The stock then rose to an all-time high of $106.73 on October 30, 2025, marking a significant gain of 1263%.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) is a clinical-stage biotech company developing RNAi-based therapies for intractable diseases. Its pipeline includes multiple candidates in Phase 3 trials, Plozasiran, Olpasiran, and Fazirsiran, for lipid and liver disorders, along with mid- and early-stage programs targeting conditions such as MASH, chronic hepatitis B, pulmonary diseases, muscular dystrophies, and kidney disorders. The company collaborates with major partners, including GSK, Horizon, Takeda, and Amgen.

On October 21, Arrowhead finalized its global licensing and collaboration agreement with Novartis for ARO-SNCA, a preclinical RNAi therapy targeting Parkinson's disease. Under the deal, Novartis gains exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize ARO-SNCA, which uses Arrowhead's TRiM platform for CNS delivery.

Arrowhead will complete preclinical work to enable clinical trial application (CTA) filing, after which Novartis will lead development and commercialization. Financial terms include a $200 million upfront payment, up to $2 billion in milestone payments, and tiered royalties up to the low double digits on future sales.

We alerted readers to ARWR on September 15, 2025, when it was trading around $29.70. The stock then rose to a new 52-week high of $43.33 on October 30, 2025, representing a gain of over 45%.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD), a biopharmaceutical company advancing transformative therapies for retinal diseases, was featured on our site at $8.98 on January 10, 2025. Shares climbed to a 52-week high of $21.17 by October 30, delivering a 135.7% gain from our initial highlight.

On September 15, 2025, Kodiak Sciences announced positive data from its Phase 1b APEX study of KSI-101, a novel bispecific antibody targeting IL-6 and VEGF, for treating macular edema secondary to inflammation (MESI). The study showed rapid and meaningful vision gains, with over 50% of patients at the top two dose levels achieving a =15-letter improvement on the eye chart by week 12. Additionally, more than 90% of patients achieved retinal dryness by week 8. These results support ongoing Phase 3 trials (PEAK and PINNACLE) evaluating 5 mg and 10 mg doses of KSI-101 in MESI patients.

Biopharmaceutical company Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) is focused on dermatological treatments. Its lead product, ZORYVE, is approved for plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, with additional pipeline candidates including ARQ-154 (foam formulation), ARQ-255 and ARQ-252 (JAK1 inhibitors), and ARQ-234 (CD200R fusion protein) targeting conditions such as alopecia areata, hand eczema, vitiligo, and seborrheic dermatitis.

On October 28, reported Q3 2025 net income of $7.4 million or $0.06 per share, a sharp turnaround from a net loss of $41.5 million in Q3 2024. Revenue rose to $99.2 million, up 122% year-over-year, driven by ZORYVE. The company outlined a growth strategy focused on expanding ZORYVE indications, advancing pipeline assets like ARQ-234, and targeting peak annual ZORYVE sales of $2.6 billion - $3.5 billion, with 2026 revenue guidance set at $455 million - $470 million.

The stock, ARQT, was spotlighted on January 13, 2025, at $14.99. Shares soared to a 52-week high of $27.08 on October 30, representing a gain of over 80%.

Maze Therapeutics Inc. (MAZE) is a clinical-stage biotech company developing small-molecule precision therapies for renal, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, and obesity. Its lead programs include MZE829 (Phase II for APOL1 kidney disease), MZE782 (Phase I for chronic kidney disease), and MZE001 for Pompe disease.

Last month, Maze Therapeutics announced positive Phase 1 results for MZE782, an oral SLC6A19 inhibitor, showing strong target engagement, safety, and pharmacodynamic effects in healthy volunteers. The data support its potential to treat phenylketonuria (PKU) and chronic kidney disease (CKD), with up to a 42-fold increase in urinary phenylalanine excretion and dose-dependent eGFR changes suggesting kidney protection. Phase 2 trials in both indications are planned for 2026.

On September 11, the company also announced it had entered into a securities purchase agreement for an oversubscribed private placement of its securities for gross proceeds of about $150.0 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other expenses.

We featured MAZE on May 28, 2025, at $11.21. The stock rose to a new 52-week high of $34.29 on October 30, returning a gain of 206%.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its marketed products include Qelbree for ADHD, GOCOVRI and APOKYN for Parkinson's disease, and Oxtellar XR and Trokendi XR for epilepsy. The pipeline features candidates for depression, epilepsy, ADHD, and other CNS conditions, including ONAPGO, SPN-817, and SPN-820.

Supernus is slated to release its Q3 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. Wall Street analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $180.22 million for the quarter.

SUPN was trading around $38.21 when we highlighted the stock on January 15, 2025. Shares rose and reached a 52-week high of $57.65 on October 30, representing a gain of over 50%.

