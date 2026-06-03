BioTech
ARQT

Biotech Stocks Facing FDA Decision In June 2026

June 03, 2026 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The month of May saw important regulatory developments, with the FDA approving new therapies for rare and underserved patient populations.

On May 8, 2026, Partner Therapeutics' Bizengri secured the regulatory nod to treat NRG1 fusion-positive cholangiocarcinoma, an ultra-rare, aggressive cancer that forms in the bile ducts. This approval marks the seventh approval under the Commissioner's National Priority Voucher (CNPV) pilot program.

Gilead Sciences' Hepcludex injection was approved by the FDA on May 22 to treat chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection in adults without cirrhosis (advanced liver scarring) or with compensated cirrhosis. It is the first FDA-approved treatment for chronic HDV infection.

So far this year, the FDA has approved 20 novel drugs through the end of May.

Now let's take a look at the biotech stocks facing FDA decisions in June 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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Stocks mentioned

ARQT
IONS
KNSA
LNTH
MRK
SPRO
UNCY
VRDN

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