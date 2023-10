(RTTNews) - As we step into the year's last quarter, it is worth noting that the FDA has already granted approval to 40 novel drugs in 2023, a significant increase compared to the 26 novel drugs approved during the same period last year.

Now, let's turn our attention to the drugs awaiting the FDA's verdict this month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.