ACAD

Biotech Stocks Facing FDA Decision In March 2023

February 28, 2023 — 03:45 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - As another month draws to a close, it is time to reflect on recent regulatory developments that have made headlines and look ahead to what's in store in March, which is observed as the National Kidney Month.

GlaxoSmithKline's Jesduvroq was approved by the FDA on February 1, becoming the first oral treatment for anemia caused by chronic kidney disease for adults on dialysis.

In order to help address the significant increase in plant-based milk alternative products that have become available in the marketplace over the past decade, the U.S. regulatory agency, on Feb.22, issued draft labeling recommendations. The draft guidance also recommends voluntary nutrient statements for the labeling of some plant-based milk alternatives.

On February 24, the FDA issued emergency use authorisation for Lucira COVID-19 & Flu Home Test, a single-use at-home test kit that provides results from self-collected nasal swab samples in roughly 30 minutes. This marks the first over-the-counter (OTC) at-home diagnostic test that can differentiate and detect both influenza A and B (commonly referred to as the flu) and SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for causing COVID-19.

Let's now take a look at some of the biotech stocks that are awaiting FDA decisions in March.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

