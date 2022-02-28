Biotech Stocks Facing FDA Decision In March 2022

(RTTNews) - As another month comes to an end, it's time to take a look back at some of the regulatory news that made headlines in February and look ahead to what the month of March has in store.

The first generic version of Allergan's Restasis, developed by Mylan Pharma, was approved by the FDA to increase tear production in patients whose tear production is suppressed as a result of ocular inflammation associated with keratoconjunctivitis sicca (commonly known as dry eye) on Feb.2. Restasis, launched by Allergan, has been in use in the U.S. for nearly 20 years.

The FDA issued a public alert on February 18, warning that certain FDA-regulated products from Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee may not be safe for consumption due to insanitary conditions, including rodent infestations.

Boehringer Ingelheim's Jardiance was approved on Feb.24, to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adults.

Now, let's take a look at the biotech stocks facing FDA decision next month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.