Biotech Stocks Facing FDA Decision In February 2023

Eisai/Biogen's Leqembi was granted accelerated approval by the FDA for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease on Jan.6. It is the second new drug meant to slow the progression of the disease after Aduhelm, which was approved in June 2021.

The FDA issued a draft guidance on the proposed action levels for lead in processed baby foods on Jan.24. The guidance supports the regulatory agency's objective of decreasing intake of lead, arsenic, cadmium, and mercury through diet and reducing the associated health risks, while still allowing access to nutritious foods.

On Jan.24, the FDA issued marketing denial orders for R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.'s Vuse Vibe Tank Menthol 3.0% and Vuse Ciro Cartridge Menthol 1.5% as these two menthol e-cigarette products do not meet public health standards.

Now, let's take a look at some of the biotech stocks facing FDA decision in February.

