Biotech Stocks Are Poised to Rise in 2020, Analyst Says. Here Is His Top Pick.

Credit Suisse says big-picture issues are unlikely to hurt biotech stocks next year despite concern over potential changes to pricing policies.

With biotech stocks surging in the last part of 2019, next year is setting up to remain strong for the sector, according to a note out Friday morning from Credit Suisse .

That is despite ongoing worries over potential changes to drug- pricing policies that have roiled the broader industry.

“While we get the sense that biotech investors are cautious into 2020 with the election and broader macro concerns, we believe that macro issues are unlikely to have material fundamental impact,” wrote Credit Suisse’s Evan Seigerman.

In a year-end note, Seigerman said that his top biotech pick for 2020 was Regeneron (ticker: REGN), saying that sales of the company’s blockbuster macular-degeneration drug Eylea would help the company outperform its peers next year. Seigerman upgraded the stock to Outperform, from Neutral, and set a price target of $400. Shares of Regeneron closed at $372.16 on Thursday.

Seigerman also upgraded Biogen (BIIB) to Neutral from Underperform, saying he thinks it is increasingly likely that the company’s controversial Alzheimer’s drug will achieve approval. Seigerman set a $300 price target. The stock closed at $293.85 on Thursday.

Yet the outlook wasn’t all rosy. Seigerman downgraded Gilead (GILD) to Underperform from Neutral, setting a new target price of $63. The stock closed at $67.63 on Thursday.

Seigerman wrote that the stock price isn’t likely to rise relative to per-share earnings, and that growth in EPS is unlikely as well. Gilead’s strategy is unclear, he said.

Gilead didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The back story. Biotech stocks have had an outstanding quarter that has brought them back in tune with the broader market after a difficult start to the year. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (IBB) is up 20.9% this quarter, while the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) is up 24.4%. The S&P 500 is up just 6.4% over the same period. Year to date, the S&P 500 is up 26.4%, while the IBB is up 24.7% and the XBI is up 32.2%.

What’s new. In his note Friday, Credit Suisse’s Seigerman argued that biotech performance will be strong in 2020, regardless of the U.S. presidential election.

“Heading into 2020 we remain positive on the sector with strong fundamentals and clear opportunities for outperformance,” Seigerman wrote. “The election may impact sentiment come 2H (with more rhetoric on drug pricing), but M&A in addition to innovation and commercial execution is likely to continue.”

Looking ahead. On Regeneron, his top pick, Seigerman argued that Eylea sales will beat consensus estimates. “Current estimates for Eylea likely overstate the impact of competition and health care reform,” he said, arguing that growth in new Eylea indications will outweigh the negative impact on sales from the introduction of a competitor drug by Novartis (NVS).

As for Biogen, Seigerman said that after a presentation by Biogen about its Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab at a conference in early December, he is increasingly confident that the compound will receive FDA approval. “We fully acknowledge that the data set has issues and we ordinarily would be skeptical of approval—but we think the desire for an approved drug by the Alzheimer’s community and potentially FDA has created a situation where approval is possible,” he wrote.

On the Gilead downgrade, meanwhile, Seigerman wrote that even though the stock looks cheap, it is unlikely to rise. “We continue to believe that Gilead needs to urgently engage in M&A to change the revenue and earnings growth trajectory,” he wrote. “The company has the capacity (we estimate at >$20B by 2020), but we have seen how difficult it can be to extract additional value.”

The IBB was up 0.6% early on Friday, hitting a 52-week high as the S&P 500 fell slightly. The XBI was up 0.7%.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

