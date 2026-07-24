Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - MEDP And NVCR Rise With Positive Q2 Reports, ETON, MRVI, ADVB

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on July 22, 2026, following key catalysts such as positive quarterly reports and anticipated clinical trial readouts.

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP)

Medpace operates as a contract research organization (CRO), undertaking contracts to conduct Phase 1 to Phase 4 studies for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies. The company saw shares surge over 77% to $677.90, a 52-week high, on Thursday.

Medpace released its second quarter financial results on Thursday and reported a GAAP net income of $121.4 million, reflecting a net income margin of 17.2%. Additionally, revenues for the quarter also increased by 17% to $707 million. The company estimates revenues to reach between $2.80 billion and $2.88 billion.

The company's labs currently offer a number of services, including the analyses of designated orphan therapies, evaluating treatments for rare diseases, and conducting clinical trials for cell and gene therapies.

Advanced Biomed Inc. (ADVB)

Advanced Biomed is a biotechnology company advancing biomedical technologies for cancer detection and precision medicine. Shares climbed to a 52-week high of $20.87 in intraday trading, to close Thursday up 36%.

The company has developed various devices employing microfluidic biochips for rapid assays in cancer diagnosis, including A+Pre and AC-1000, which have received clearance from the National Medicinal Products Administration (NMPA) of China. The company is also developing immunostaining kits and is currently evaluating an early screening kit for lung cancer, designed to identify malignant and benign nodules in pulmonary tissue.

For the first quarter of this year, the company reported a net income of $5.98 million. Earlier this month, the company disclosed entering a securities purchase agreement to acquire Accellent Technologies for approximately $1 million. In June, the company entered a share purchase agreement with an unnamed third party to sell its wholly-owned subsidiary in Taiwan.

Novocure Limited (NVCR)

Novocure Limited is an oncology company that is focused on developing tumor treating field (TTField) devices for solid tumors. The company's stock rose significantly by 28% to a 52-week high of $20.55 on Thursday.

On Thursday, the company announced that total net revenues in the second quarter increased by 16% to reach $183.6 million. This was reportedly driven by an active growth in patients, as the population receiving TTFields reached 5,128 in this period.

The company anticipates an FDA decision on the premarket approval for TTFields in treating brain metastases from non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) by the fourth quarter of 2026. Complete enrollment in the Phase 3 KEYNOTE D58 trial for newly-diagnosed glioblastomas is also planned for the fourth quarter.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals specializes in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Following a rise in intraday trading on Thursday, shares touched a 52-week high of $44.91.

The company's drug DESMODA for treating pediatric diabetes insipidus received FDA approval in February 2026, and has since been launched by the company. HEMANGEOL, a therapy for hemangiomas, was also licensed by Eton for commercialization in March, while IMPAVIDO, a treatment for leishmaniasis was gained by the company in a marketing deal in May 2026.

In the first quarter of this year, Eton saw a 73% year-over-year growth in net product sales, and turned a profit of $1.6 million, compared to a net loss in the previous year.

Maravai LifeScience Holdings Inc. (MRVI)

Maravai is a life sciences company that supplies essential products required for developing drugs, diagnostics, vaccines, and research on human diseases. Following an increase of share price on Thursday, the stock hit a 52-week high of $7.44.

The company recently announced the launch of a GMP enzyme manufacturing facility in the U.S. by TriLink BioTechnologies, which is a part of Maravai. The facility was designed to manufacture the enzymes utilized in RNA therapeutics and diagnostic kits, with the company shipping its first order in June 2026.

Following a successful first quarter, the company upped its full year guidance and anticipates revenues in the range of $205 million to $215 million for 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.