Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - INCY Rises With Q2 Results, PLSE, SI, BVS, LBRX

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on July 28, 2026, driven by key catalysts including positive quarterly results.

Incyte Corporation (INCY)

Incyte is a biopharmaceutical company primarily engaged in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for diseases in hematology, oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. The company saw shares rise over 9% to a 52-week high of $132.58 on Tuesday.

Incyte reported its second quarter financial results on Tuesday and recorded a revenue of $1.67 billion, marking a substantial increase of 38% since last year. Sales also grew considerably by 40%, driven by increased demand for Jakafi, marketed for myelofibrosis and other indications, Opzelura for atopic dermatitis and vitiligo, Niktimvo for countering graft rejections, and Monjuvi in follicular lymphoma.

The company is also advancing Latarcibart in a Phase 3 trial for von Willebrand disease, with ten data readouts expected in the second half of 2026. Full year net sales are estimated to be $5.13 billion to $5.26 billion, reflecting up to a 21% increase from a year ago.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company, that employs nanopulse technology for the treatment of various disorders. The company's stock climbed over 8% in intraday trading to a 52-week high of $36.29 on Tuesday.

The company markets the nPulse system, a Nanosecond Pulsed Field-Ablation platform used to eliminate benign lesions of the skin. The nPulse Vybrance percutaneous elsectrode system is also used for soft tissue ablation during surgeries, and has shown success in the removal of benign thyroid nodules.

The nPulse Cardiac Catheter System is under assessment for the treatment of atrial fibrillation. In the first quarter of this year, Pulse reported total revenues of $0.4 million. The company is expected to announce its second quarterly financial results on August 6, 2026.

Shoulder Innovations Inc. (SI)

Shoulder Innovations is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to developing improvements in shoulder surgery, including implant systems for shoulder arthroplasty. Shares surged over 15% on Tuesday to a 52-week high of $24.54.

In May the company announced financial results for the first quarter, noting a 65% increase in revenues to $16.7 million, driven by sales of implant systems which reached 2,184 units. Net revenues for the full year are anticipated between $65 million and $68 million, indicating a potential 31% to 37% rise from 2025.

The company plans to report its second quarter financial results on August 6, 2026.

Bioventus Inc. (BVS)

Bioventus is a medical device company that focuses on technology for pain management and musculoskeletal issues. The company touched a 52-week high of $13.30 in share price, rising over 6% in Tuesday's trade.

The company markets DUROLANE, GELSYN, and SUPARTZ FX, which are non-surgical injections of hyaluronic acid to manage joint pain, particularly in osteoarthritis, and EXOGEN, an ultrasonic technique to treat bone fractures. Bioventus also offers various peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) systems, including TalisMann, StimTrial and StimRouter to treat chronic nerve pain.

First quarter revenues for the company rose 7% to $132 million in 2026. Earnings per share (EPS) for the full year 2026 are expected to reach $0.75 to $0.79.

LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBRX)

LB Pharmaceuticals operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing drugs primarily for neuropsychiatric disorders. On Tuesday, the company saw a 52-week high of $38.62

The lead product of the company is LB-102, a potentially first-in-class benzamide therapy for schizophrenia, that is currently being assessed in a Phase 3 trial. The drug previously demonstrated a higher efficacy over a placebo, and showed a consistent safety tolerability, and pharmacokinetics profile in a Phase 2 study. The company anticipates an FDA meeting to discuss a new drug application (NDA) for LB-102 in the second half of 2027.

LB-102 is also under Phase 1 evaluation for mood disorders like bipolar 1 depression and adjunctive major depressive disorder (MDD), with topline results expected in 2028 and 2029 respectively.

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