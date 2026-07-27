Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs- IKT, HALO, JAZZ, CORT, LQDA

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached 52-week highs on July 24, 2026, driven by key catalysts like the upcoming release of quarterly reports or various regulatory milestones.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT)

Inhikibase Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company specializing in developing therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases, primarily pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Shares increased to $2.53, a 52-week high during intraday trading on Friday.

The lead drug candidate of the company, IKT-001, is an oral formulation of imatinib mesylate developed for the treatment of PAH that received an Orphan Drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday. The drug is currently being evaluated in the global Phase 3 IMPROVE-PAH trial, which enrolled its first patient in April 2026.

The Phase 3 study is currently being conducted in 12 countries of the European Union in addition to the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, and Argentina.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is a biopharma company that caters primarily to patients of rare diseases. The company's stock hit a 52-week high of $256.75 on Friday.

The company markets Xywav to treat excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia (IH). The lead drug candidate, Zanidatamab, is a investigational neoadjuvant monotherapy currently being evaluated in the Phase 2 NeoZanHER study for treating early-stage HER2+ breast cancer, and shows statistically significant decrease in tumor size. Additionally, Zanidatamab is also being assessed in the DiscovHER PAN-2026 Phase 2 study for patients with solid tumors overexpressing HER2- genes.

In the first quarter of 2026, Jazz recorded a strong revenue growth of 19%, amounting to $1.1 billion dollars. The company is expected to report second quarter results on August 3, 2026.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the production of proprietary enzymes and devices. Following a rise of 2% in intraday trading, shares hit a 52-week high of $82.99 on Friday.

The company pioneered the design of the ENHANZE drug delivery system to facilitate the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids, and has licensed the technique to severl maor pharmaceutical companies since. The company also markets the Hypercon technology, Hylenex and XYOSTED, which utilize auto-injector technology.

Halozyme reported a first quarter revenue of $376 million, reflecting a 42% year-over-year growth. The company estimates full year revenues for 2026 to be in the range of $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion, and is expected to release second quarter results on August 6, 2026.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)

Corcept is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing medications for metabolic, oncologic, and neurologic diseases. The company saw a 52-week high of $97.63 in share price on Friday.

A significant portion of the company's pipeline of drug candidates are directed toward cortisol modulation. The two lead candidates, Relacorilant and Korlym, are being advanced to treat hypercortisolism, or Cushing disease. Additionally, relacorilant marketed as Lifyorli was approved for ovarian cancer, while Dazucorilant is being evaluated for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), and Miricorilant for metabolic associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

The company reported a first quarter revenue of $164 million, considerably higher than the $157 million recorded last year. The company plans to release second quarter financial results on July 29, 2026.

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA)

Liquidia operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare pulmonary diseases. Shares reached a 52-week high of $91.10 on Friday.

The company markets YUTREPIA, an inhalable powder to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). In the first quarter of this year, YUTREPIA sales resulted in $130 million in revenue for the company, leading to a quarterly net income of $52 million. Liquidia is also developing L606, an extended-release nebulizer therapy for PAH. The drug was developed sing the company's proprietary PRINT technology to design proprietary drug molecules.

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