Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - CPHI Soars +790%, XNCR, ETON, TXG, ACHC

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached 52-week highs on July 21, 2026, due to reports on the progress of clinical trials or upcoming quarterly financial results.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

China Pharma is a pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. Shares soared over 790% in Tuesday's trade to reach $19.19.

The company's portfolio includes various dry powder and liquid injectables, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions. These include the Cerebroprotein Hydroloysate injection to treat memory decline and attention deficit, Propylgallate injection to treat cerebral thrombosis and coronary heart disease, Ozagrel Sodium to treat acute thrombotic cerebral infarction and dyskinesia, and Candesartan to treat hypertension.

China Pharma explained that it was unable to gauge any particular reason for the sudden surge in share price on Tuesday, stating that the company was not aware of any material corporate developments linked to recent market activity.

Xencor Inc. (XNCR)

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company currently advancing a portfolio of engineered antibodies to treat cancers and autoimmune diseases. On Tuesday the company saw a 52-week high of $21.25, closing the day up 8%.

The company is currently advancing XmAb942 in the global Phase 2b XENITH-UC trial for treating ulcerative colitis, with interim results expected by the year-end 2026.

Additionally, XmAb819 is under development for treating advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC), and XmAb541 as a therapy for advanced gynecologic and germ cell tumors. Both are bispecific antibodies being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial, with data planned for release in the second half of 2026.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals specializes in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Following a rise of over 5% in intraday trading, shares touched a 52-week high of $43.20.

The company markets KHINDIVI, INCRELEX, ALKINDI SPRINKLE, GALZIN, and HEMANGEOL; and has four additional product candidates in late-stage development. The drug DESMODA for treating diabetes insipidus received FDA approval in February 2026 and has since been launched by the company.

In the first quarter of this year, Eton saw a 73% year-over-year growth in net product sales, and turned a profit of $1.6 million, compared to a net loss in the previous year.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)

10x Genomics is a life science technology company that specializes in developing various analytical tools, facilitating transcriptomics, proteomics, and genomics. Shares jumped 9% on Tuesday to close at $47.20, a 52-week high for the company.

The company has gained significant revenue by providing multiomics services, and recently launched the Atera platform to carry out whole-transcriptome analysis with single-cell sensitivity. Additionally, 10x also acquired Proteintech Genomics in June to advance its RNA and protein analysis platform.

According to company estimates, revenues in 2026 are positioned to reach $600 million to $625 million, reflecting a potential 0%-4% year-over-year growth.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare provides behavioral healthcare services, offering inpatient psychiatric facilities and specialty treatment facilities to aid in patients' rehabilitation. Shares rose to $35.65 in intraday trading on Tuesday to reach a 52-week high in share price.

The company caters to patients recovering from substance abuse, eating disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), behavioral health and memory disorders. Operations extend to about 277 healthcare facilities across 40 states in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, with an estimated patient population of 84,000 individuals.

Earlier this year, the company reported a first quarter revenue of $828.2 million, marking a 7.6% year-over-year increase. Full year revenues are expected to be in the range of $3.37 billion to $3.45 billion for 2026, relatively higher than the $3.31 billion recorded in 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.