Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - ANIK & CHE Rise With Q2 Results, ICUI, NBIX, RPRX

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on July 29, 2026, driven by key catalysts such as the release of second quarter financial results and ongoing clinical research.

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics is a joint preservation company, specializing in the development of early interventional orthopedic solutions for osteoarthritis, and regenerative medicine. The company saw shares rise over 6% to a 52-week high of $17.75 on Wednesday.

Anika reported its second quarter financial results on Wednesday, noting a revenue of $32.6 million for a year-over-year growth of 17%. Net income was recorded at $3.3 million, representing a margin of 10%. This was driven by increased sales of Monovisc, a hyaluronic acid viscosupplement pain relief therapy marketed alongside Orthovisc.

The company revised its policy for providing revenue guidance, stating intentions to only report revenues from approved products when forecasting total company revenues in the future. Accordingly, total revenues are expected to grow 5% to 10% in 2026, with a flat to 5% growth predicted for 2027.

Drug candidates currently in the company's pipeline include Cingal, a non-opioid pain injection for osteoarthritis that is being assessed in a bioequivalence study; and Hyalofast, a resorbable scaffold for single stage cartilage regeneration currently in trials to facilitate pre-market approval.

Chemed Corporation (CHE)

Chemed provides end-of-life hospice and palliative care to patients, operating its healthcare services through the VITAS Healthcare Corporation. On Wednesday, the company rose over 4% to $551.68, a new 52-week high in share price.

The company reported on Wednesday its second quarter financial results and recorded a year-over-year growth of 8.8% in revenues, amounting to $673 million in total. VITAS alone contributed $443.4 million from patient revenues and saw patient admissions increase by 9%.

Chemed also revised its full year revenue growth estimate to 8.25% to 9.25%, with a medicare cap billing limitation of $7,000.

ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI)

ICU Medical is engaged in the development of medical products for infusion therapies, vascular access, and critical care. Shares reached a 52-week high of $170.48 in intraday trading on Wednesday.

The company markets products such as infusion pumps, ambulatory pumps, and various intravenous (IV) catheters to facilitate infusion therapies. Clave constitutes a needlefree IV connector technology pioneered by the company, while ChemoLock and ChemoClave protect medical professionals from exposure to hazardous drugs.

Other products include the Portex and BLUSeclect tracheostomy tubes to facilitate breathing in patients with compromised respiratory passages, resucitators, and software to monitor infusion efficiency and pulsoximetry.

In the first quarter of 2026 the company recorded a GAAP revenue of $530 million, marking a 12% drop from the previous year due to a divestiture in an IV solutions business. A significant contributor to the revenue was product revenues from infusion systems, which grew 9% to $179 million. ICU is expected to report second quarter earnings on August 6, 2026.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences is focussed on the development of pharmaceuticals for neurological, psychiatric, endocrine, and immunological diseases. Shares reached a 52-week high of $183.50 on Wednesday.

The company offers various therapeutics such as INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and Huntington's chorea, Crenessity for congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), and Vykat XR for hyperphagia in Prader-Wili syndrome. Drug candidates currently in the pipeline include Direclidine for schizophrenia and bipolar mania, and Osavampator for major depressive disorder.

For the first quarter of 2026, Neurocrine saw net product sales of $811 million, representing a 44% growth from last year. The company acquired Soleno Therapeutics to gain Vykat XR in May 2026.

The company plans to release second quarter earnings on July 30, 2026.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX)

Royalty Pharma operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties by acquiring stakes in therapies developed by academic institutions, research hospitals and major pharmaceutical companies. Shares climbed to a 52-week high of $60.44 in Wednesday's trade.

The current portfolio of the company includes over 35 commercial pharmaceutical products, including Tremfya, Voranigo, and Evrysdi. The company recently gained a portion of Neurimmune's royalty interest in AstraZeneca's Cliramitug, designed to remove amyloid deposits linked to TTR-amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy.

In the first quarter, the company reported a 13% growth in royalty receipts, resulting in $887 million for the company. Portfolio receipts also raked in $925 million, reflecting a 10% growth. Royalty expects full year royalty receipts between $3.32 billion and $3.45 billion, representing an increase of 4% to 8%.

Second quarter financial results are anticipated on August 5, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.