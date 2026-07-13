Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs: AMWL, CUE, ICCC, SRRK, FTH

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks touched a 52-wek high on July 10, 2026, driven by key catalysts like encouraging regulatory updates and quarterly results.

American Well Corporation (AMWL)

American Well, or Amwell, designs and provides software solutions for various healthcare services. Amwell hit a 522-week high of $10.16 on Friday, closing the day at $9.91, up 8.66%.

A recent Nature report validated the company's SilverCloud platform as a digital mental health solution. Amwell also facilitated DarioHealth in signing an agreement to gain new insurers.

For full-year 2026, the company expects revenue of $195 million to $205 million, below the $249.3 million reported in 2025.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)

Cue Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for immunological disorders. The company reached a 52-week high of $45.50 in intraday trading on Friday.

On the same day, a private placement worth about $50 million in gross proceeds was announced by the company via a securities purchase agreement with private investors.

Cue is currently advancing CUE-221, an anti-IgE antibody with a dual-mechanism action in a Phase 2 study for the treatment of allergic diseases, and previously expressed intentions to expand the drug's eligibility to food allergy treatments.

The company has also established the Immuno-STAT platform which selectively targets disease-specific T cells in vivo without broad immune modulation. An investigational new drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is planned for CUE-401, a candidate for treating autoimmune diseases.

ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)

ImmuCell, an animal health biologics company, on Friday climbed to a 52-week high of $11.59 in intraday trading.

The company reported unaudited second-quarter sales of $7.2 million, representing an 11.5% year-over-year increase. A significant contributor to this was the $4.9 million from sales of the Tri-Shield First Defense, which is used to prevent scours in newborn calves.

A conference call to discuss revenue drivers and complete financial results is slated to be hosted on Friday, August 14, 2026, at 9:00 AM ET.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp.(SRRK)

Scholar Rock is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in developing therapies for spinal muscle atrophy (SMA) and other neuromuscular, hematological, and fibrotic diseases. In Friday's trade, the stock reached a 52-week high of $58.49, up 3.33 % from the previous close.

The company previously announced the acceptance of its biologics license application (BLA) for Apitegromab in treating SMA. A response from the FDA is anticipated by September 30, 2026.

The company is also assessing various therapies targeting latent tumor growth factor beta for the treatment of cancers and fibrotic diseases.

Faeth Therapeutics Inc. (FTH)

Shares of Faeth Therapeutics touched a 52-week high of $36.89 during intraday trading on Friday.

The company, formerly known as Sensei Biotherapeutics, is advancing the combination therapy PIKTOR for the treatment of HR+/HER- breast cancer in a Phase 1/2 trial, with interim data expected in 2027.

The therapy is also being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial for endometrial cancer, with topline data expected in the second half of 2026.

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