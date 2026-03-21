This Biotech Stock Winner Is Up 72%, but a $4 Million Trim Signals a Slight Reset

Key Points

DAFNA Capital Management sold 222,847 SNDX shares in the fourth quarter for an estimated roughly $4 million.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value decreased by $1.87 million, reflecting both trading and price movements.

The position now represents roughly 1.4% of reportable AUM, outside the fund’s top five holdings.

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DAFNA Capital Management reported selling 222,847 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) in its February 17, 2026, SEC filing, with the estimated transaction value at $3.89 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, DAFNA Capital Management reduced its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 222,847 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold was approximately $3.89 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The value of the stake at quarter’s end declined by $1.87 million, reflecting both share sales and price movement.

What else to know

The fund’s position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals now accounts for 1.36% of its $430.52 million 13F reportable assets, down from 1.90% in the prior quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: RVMD: $48.15 million (11.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT: XBI: $41.03 million (9.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT: STXS: $31.47 million (7.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: ATRC: $23.63 million (5.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: CYTK: $23.57 million (5.5% of AUM)

As of Friday, Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares were priced at $24.23, up 72% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 15% in the same period

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday) $24.23 Market Capitalization $2.1 billion Revenue (TTM) $172.4 million Net Income (TTM) ($285.4 million)

Company snapshot

Syndax Pharmaceuticals develops oncology therapies, including SNDX-5613 for acute myeloid leukemia and axatilimab for chronic graft versus host disease; the pipeline also includes Entinostat.

The firm operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, generating revenue primarily through licensing, collaborative agreements, and early-stage product development milestones.

It targets healthcare providers, research institutions, and pharmaceutical partners focused on cancer and immunological disease treatments.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies for cancer, with a focus on hematologic malignancies and immune-mediated conditions. The company leverages a pipeline of differentiated assets and strategic collaborations to advance its clinical programs. Syndax's approach centers on addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, positioning it as a key innovator within the biopharmaceutical sector.

What this transaction means for investors

This move matters because it shows what discipline looks like inside a biotech-heavy portfolio that already leans aggressive. When a stock nearly doubles in a year, trimming is often less about doubt and more about managing exposure, especially when the position is no longer a top conviction relative to larger bets like Revolution Medicines or broader biotech ETFs.



To be clear, Syndax is no longer a purely speculative story. The firm is generating real revenue, with about $172 million in 2025 sales and strong momentum from two commercial products that are scaling quickly. That transition from clinical-stage to commercial-stage biotech is meaningful, but it also comes with heavier operating costs and continued losses, which remain substantial.



What stands out is the balance. The company has built a credible commercial base while still advancing a pipeline that could unlock larger markets. That’s a combination that can justify a premium, but it also invites volatility as expectations reset.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cytokinetics. The Motley Fool recommends SPDR Series Trust - SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.