This Biotech Stock Surged 75% Last Quarter and Pulled a New $9 Million Investment

Key Points

Eversept Partners added 264,468 shares of Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $9.39 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased in value by $73.99 million, reflecting both trading and stock price movement.

Post-trade, Eversept holds 3,072,304 VERA shares worth $155.58 million.

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On February 17, 2026, Eversept Partners disclosed a buy of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA), adding 264,468 shares in a move estimated at $9.39 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Eversept Partners increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 264,468 shares in the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value is approximately $9.39 million, calculated using the average share price for the quarter. At quarter-end, the value of the fund's Vera Therapeutics holding rose by $73.99 million, a figure that reflects both new purchases and stock price appreciation.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: VERA: $155.58 million (8.7% of AUM) NYSE: GSK: $131.41 million (7.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: UTHR: $123.08 million (6.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: ABVX: $88.71 million (5.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: NTRA: $76.63 million (4.3% of AUM)

As of Monday, Vera Therapeutics shares were priced at $39.97, up 43% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 19% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Monday) $39.97 Market capitalization $2.9 billion Net income (TTM) ($299.62 million) One-year price change 43%

Company snapshot

Vera Therapeutics develops clinical-stage therapies targeting serious immunological diseases, with a lead product candidate, atacicept, in Phase IIb trials for immunoglobulin A nephropathy, and MAU868 in Phase II for BK viremia infections.

The company operates a biotechnology model focused on research, development, and commercialization of proprietary biologic drug candidates, aiming for regulatory approval and future revenue generation from product sales and potential licensing.

Primary customers are healthcare providers and patients affected by autoimmune and viral-mediated kidney diseases, with a focus on the United States market.

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in immunological disease treatments, headquartered in Brisbane, California. The company leverages a robust pipeline of biologic candidates to address unmet medical needs in nephrology and infectious diseases. Its strategy centers on advancing innovative therapies through late-stage clinical development to establish a competitive position in the biopharmaceutical sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Vera’s lead drug candidate, atacicept, is being developed to treat immunoglobulin A nephropathy, a serious kidney disease with limited treatment options. The therapy has already produced positive Phase 3 results and is now under priority review by the FDA, with a decision expected in July 2026. If approved, the drug could launch in the United States shortly afterward.



Financially, the company has positioned itself for that moment. Vera ended 2025 with about $714 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, a balance management believes can fund operations through a potential approval and launch.



Investors have clearly taken notice. Shares rocketed more than 75% last quarter amid a major capital raise of roughly $261 million in stock priced at $42.50 per share.



Within the broader portfolio, the position fits neatly alongside holdings in biotech and pharmaceutical innovators such as Ultragenyx, Abivax, and GSK, reinforcing a clear focus on high-impact medical breakthroughs. For Vera, the upcoming FDA decision could mark the turning point that determines whether the firm evolves from a promising biotech to a commercial drugmaker.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends United Therapeutics. The Motley Fool recommends GSK. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.