This Biotech Stock Up Nearly 100% in a Year Has Drawn a New $20 Million Share Investment

Key Points

Parkman bought 1,088,033 shares of EyePoint in the fourth quarter, marking a new stake for the fund.

The quarter-end value of the EyePoint position increased by $19.88 million as a result.

EyePoint is outside Parkman’s top five holdings, representing 1.89% of AUM after the trade.

10 stocks we like better than EyePoint ›

On February 17, 2026, Parkman Healthcare Partners disclosed a new position in EyePoint (NASDAQ:EYPT), acquiring 1,088,033 shares in the fourth quarter.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Parkman Healthcare Partners established a new stake in EyePoint by purchasing 1,088,033 shares during the fourth quarter. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $19.88 million as a result of the acquisition.

What else to know

This was a new position; EyePoint represented 1.89% of Parkman’s 13F reportable AUM as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: BSX: $47.73 million (4.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: PODD: $40.04 million (3.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: DXCM: $38.99 million (3.7% of AUM) NYSE: SYK: $37.07 million (3.5% of AUM) NYSE: CVS: $35.73 million (3.4% of AUM)

As of Friday, EyePoint shares were priced at $13.20, up a staggering 93% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 20% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday) $13.20 Market capitalization $1.1 billion Revenue (TTM) $31.37 million Net income (TTM) ($231.96 million)

Company snapshot

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals develops and commercializes ophthalmic products, including ILUVIEN, YUTIQ, DEXYCU, and pipeline assets such as EYP-1901 for retinal diseases.

The company generates revenue primarily through product sales and strategic collaborations focused on sustained-release drug delivery for eye disease treatment.

Its main customers are healthcare providers and ophthalmologists treating patients with diabetic macular edema, uveitis, and other retinal conditions in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company specializing in innovative sustained-release drug delivery systems for ocular diseases. The company leverages proprietary technologies and strategic alliances to address unmet needs in ophthalmology, with a focus on chronic and severe retinal conditions. Its differentiated product pipeline and commercial partnerships support its positioning as a leader in ophthalmic therapeutics.

What this transaction means for investors

Breakthrough medicines often create enormous value long before they ever reach pharmacy shelves. Investors who specialize in healthcare know that the real opportunity frequently emerges when a company is approaching pivotal clinical data, not after approval. That is the backdrop surrounding today.



Shares of EyePoint are booming as the firm works on advancing DURAVYU, a sustained-release therapy designed to treat serious retinal diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. Two Phase 3 trials evaluating the drug in wet AMD have enrolled more than 900 patients, with topline data expected beginning in mid-2026, per the company’s latest quarterly financials. If successful, the therapy could compete in a massive ophthalmology market currently dominated by frequent anti-VEGF injections.



Financially, the company remains firmly in development mode. Full-year revenue totaled about $31 million in 2025, while the company posted a net loss of roughly $232 million as research spending accelerated to support its late-stage trials. Still, EyePoint ended the year with about $306 million in cash and investments, enough to fund operations into late 2027.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Insulet. The Motley Fool recommends CVS Health and DexCom and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $65 calls on DexCom and short January 2027 $75 calls on DexCom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.