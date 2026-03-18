Biotech Stock Jumps 288% Amid Massive Raise as One Early Backer Reports $14 Million Exit

Key Points

5AM Venture Management sold 365,053 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value decreased by $14.36 million as a result of the sale, which marked a full exit from Dianthus.

The position previously accounted for 5.3% of fund AUM as of the prior quarter.

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5AM Venture Management disclosed a full exit from Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) on February 17, 2026, selling 365,053 shares worth $14.36 million in the fourth quarter.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, 5AM Venture Management sold its entire stake of 365,053 shares in Dianthus Therapeutics. The quarter-end value of the position decreased by $14.36 million as a result of the exit.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:TRDA: $41.70 million (13.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:CAMP: $35.98 million (11.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:TYRA: $27.06 million (8.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:VRDN: $22.92 million (7.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:PHVS: $22.13 million (7.0% of AUM)

As of Wednesday, shares of Dianthus Therapeutics were priced at $80.68, up 288% over the past year. Much of that is from this year alone (so after 5AM’s exit), with shares nearly doubling since the end of last quarter.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.08 million Net income (TTM) ($126.34 million) Price (as of Wednesday) $80.68

Company snapshot

Dianthus Therapeutics develops novel monoclonal antibody therapies targeting severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, with DNTH103 in clinical trials for multiple neuromuscular indications.

The company operates a clinical-stage biotechnology business model.

It serves patients with rare and severe autoimmune disorders, with a focus on neuromuscular disease populations.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of next-generation monoclonal antibody treatments for complex autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. With a pipeline led by DNTH103, the company leverages advanced antibody engineering to address high unmet medical needs in neuromuscular and immune-mediated indications.

The company's strategy centers on innovative R&D and targeted clinical development, aiming to deliver differentiated therapies for underserved patient populations. Its competitive edge lies in proprietary antibody platforms and a focus on diseases with significant barriers to effective treatment.

What this transaction means for investors

Dianthus is still firmly in the clinical phase, with its lead program only just advancing toward late-stage development, but the market has already started pricing in a much more mature outcome, helped in part by a major capital raise and a steady drumbeat of pipeline updates. The company’s $719 million offering from earlier this month gives it the kind of balance sheet that can support multiple trials and early commercial planning, removing a key overhang for investors.



But that strength cuts both ways. With no approved products and limited revenue visibility, the firm’s valuation is still driven by expectations rather than execution. That’s especially relevant given how much of the recent stock surge came after the quarter closed, meaning the exit happened before much of the upside was realized.



Placed alongside other holdings in similar clinical-stage names, this was one of several bets on differentiated antibody platforms targeting large autoimmune markets. Ultimately, Dianthus still has a lot to prove, but that’s not to say it can’t or won’t deliver. Plus, it’s of course common for venture investors to exit after an IPO, so investors should stay focused on execution and not read into sales like this one.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.