Biotech Stock Funds Continue to See Money Exit

In the weekly period ending Wednesday, a group of health care/biotech funds tracked by Lipper/AMG Data Services saw $184 million in outflows, according to a note Thursday from Piper Jaffray analyst Christopher Raymond, continuing a trend that has been going on for months.

“This is the 12th week of outflows in the past 14 weeks for the sector during which time net outflows have totaled ~$3.5B,” Raymond wrote, adding that year to date such funds have seen $8.9 billion in outflows.

The outflows continue despite a recent jump for biotech stocks. The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (ticker: IBB) is up 14.9% since the beginning of October, far outpacing the market. The S&P 500 is up 4.6% over the same period.

That surge has been driven by strong performances by large cap biotech stocks like Biogen (BIIB), up 23.9% over the same period, and Amgen (AMGN), up 17.7% over the same period. The biotech firm Amarin (AMRN), which surged as its fish-derived cardiovascular drug neared regulatory approval, is up 35.4%.

Raymond’s note tracks funds in a group of 115 health care/biotech funds that hold around $78 billion in assets.

“As we see it, this is a key dynamic to monitor as periods of net inflows historically correspond with biotech outperformance while periods of net outflows correspond with sector underperformance,” he wrote.

The outflows this past week reflected a decrease in the assets of the group of funds by 0.2%. Raymond wrote that a sample of nonspecialized funds saw outflows of 0.04% during the same period.

