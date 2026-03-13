Biotech Stock Up 365% as This $8 Million Investment Targets a Drug With 3 NDA Filings Planned

Key Points

Sphera Funds bought 279,974 shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $7.87 million.

The quarter-end position value increased by $12.03 million, reflecting both new shares and stock price appreciation.

The quarter-end stake stood at 378,500 shares valued at $13.44 million.

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Sphera Funds Management disclosed a buy of 279,974 shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) in a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, an estimated $7.87 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Sphera Funds Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 279,974 shares. The estimated value of this transaction, based on the average closing price during the fourth quarter of 2025, is approximately $7.87 million. The position’s value at quarter-end rose by $12.03 million, a figure that includes both the additional shares and changes in market price.

What else to know

Cogent Biosciences now represents about 2.6% of Sphera Funds Management Ltd.’s U.S. equity portfolio.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:TEVA: $35.07 million (7.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:BIIB: $16.67 million (3.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:MLYS: $16.29 million (3.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:SNDX: $16.02 million (3.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:NVMI: $15.71 million (3.3% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of Cogent Biosciences were priced at $37.62, up a staggering 365% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 20% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $37.62 Market Capitalization $5.72 billion Net Income (TTM) ($328.94 million) One-Year Price Change 365%

Company snapshot

Cogent’s lead product candidate is CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting KIT mutations in systemic mastocytosis and advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

The company operates a biotechnology business model focused on developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, with revenue potential tied to successful clinical development and regulatory approval.

Primary customers include healthcare providers, hospitals, and patients affected by rare oncological and hematological conditions driven by specific genetic mutations.

Cogent Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision therapies for genetically driven diseases. The company's strategic focus on targeted inhibitors for rare mutations positions it to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and hematology. With a robust pipeline and partnerships, Cogent aims to leverage scientific innovation to achieve competitive differentiation in the biotechnology sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Cogent’s clinical momentum right now has really made the stock worth watching. The company enters 2026 with multiple regulatory catalysts surrounding its lead drug candidate, bezuclastinib, a targeted therapy designed to treat diseases driven by KIT mutations. Management has already submitted an NDA for the treatment in nonadvanced systemic mastocytosis and expects additional filings tied to advanced systemic mastocytosis and gastrointestinal stromal tumors this year.



Clinical results have been encouraging. In one late stage trial for gastrointestinal stromal tumors, the combination therapy delivered median progression free survival of 16.5 months compared with 9.2 months for the current standard treatment.



Cogent also has a strong balance sheet. The company finished 2025 with roughly $900 million in cash and marketable securities, enough to fund operations into 2028 while it prepares for a potential commercial launch. And if upcoming regulatory decisions go the company’s way, Cogent could quickly transform from a clinical-stage developer into a commercial oncology company.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Biogen and Mineralys Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.