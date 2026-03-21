This Biotech Stock Up 135% Just Faced a $44 Million Trim. Here's What Investors Should Know

Key Points

Kynam Capital sold 1,059,375 shares of CG Oncology in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade size was $43.84 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value decreased by $41.50 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movement.

The post-transaction stake stood at 945,830 shares valued at $39.27 million.

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Kynam Capital Management reduced its position in CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON), selling 1,059,375 shares in the fourth quarter for an estimated $43.84 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 17, 2026, Kynam Capital Management sold 1,059,375 shares of CG Oncology during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $43.84 million, calculated using the period's average closing price. After the sale, the fund held 945,830 shares, valued at $39.27 million at quarter-end. The net position change, reflecting both trading and price effects, was $41.50 million.

What else to know

The reduction brings CG Oncology to 2.51% of Kynam Capital’s 13F reportable AUM, down from 6.0% the prior quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:COGT: $218.99 million (14.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:VERA: $173.85 million (11.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:SNDX: $169.15 million (11.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:CLDX: $161.42 million (10.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:PCVX: $134.84 million (8.8% of AUM)

As of Friday, CG Oncology shares were priced at $65.08, up 135% over the past year and well surpassing the S&P 500’s roughly 15% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $5.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $4 million Net Income (TTM) ($160.1 million) Price (as of Friday) $65.08

Company Snapshot

CG Oncology develops and commercializes cretostimogene, a bladder-sparing therapeutic candidate for high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette Guerin (BCG) therapy.

The firm operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, generating revenue primarily through clinical development activities and potential future product commercialization.

It targets oncology healthcare providers and patients with high-risk bladder cancer, focusing on those with limited treatment options after BCG therapy failure.

CG Oncology, Inc. is a biotechnology company specializing in innovative therapies for bladder cancer, with a strategic focus on addressing unmet medical needs in high-risk patient populations. The company leverages clinical expertise and a targeted product pipeline to position itself within the oncology therapeutics market. Its lead candidate, cretostimogene, aims to provide a differentiated, bladder-sparing treatment option, enhancing its competitive edge in the evolving biopharmaceutical landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

CG Oncology has delivered exactly the kind of performance that might force an investor to consider managing exposure. Shares are up more than 130% over the past year, fueled by growing excitement around cretostimogene and a packed slate of upcoming clinical milestones, including Phase 3 data expected in the first half of 2026. At the same time, this is still a pre-commercial business generating just about $4 million in annual revenue while posting a net loss of roughly $161 million.



To be fair, the company does have a strong balance sheet, with more than $740 million in cash at year-end and closer to $900 million more recently, giving it runway into 2029. But the valuation is still being driven almost entirely by future clinical success, and that might be why Kynam decided to lock in some gains last quarter. The firm’s future performance certainly hinges on upcoming trial readouts, and though positive data could help fuel the surge, there’s also the risk that investors have priced in some pretty lofty expectations.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.