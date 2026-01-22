Biotech Sector Sees Broad After-Hours Gains Amid Quiet News Flow

(RTTNews) - Biotech stocks saw notable upward momentum in Thursday's after-hours trading session, with several names posting strong percentage gains despite the absence of fresh company-specific developments.

Coherus Oncology, Inc. (CHRS) climbed 9.09% to close at $1.73, adding $0.14 in extended trading.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SNSE) surged 10.06% after hours, finishing at $12.47 with a gain of $1.14.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) advanced 9.37% to $0.40, rising $0.034 in after-hours action.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) added 3.35% to $7.41, up $0.24. While there was no news Thursday, the company was recently in focus after Taiho Oncology announced on January 20 that Peter Melnyk had joined as President and Chief Operating Officer.

Cingulate Inc. (CING) edged higher by 1.49%, closing at $5.45 after hours with a gain of $0.08.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) posted a strong 9.96% jump to $24.95, adding $2.26 in extended trading.

IO Biotech, Inc. (IOBT) gained 4.19% to $0.50, up $0.020 after hours. While Thursday brought no fresh news, the company recently announced on January 21 that it is exploring a range of strategic alternatives, including potential mergers, asset sales, or even liquidation, alongside cost-cutting measures such as workforce reductions.

