Biotech Sector Sees Broad After-Hours Gains Amid Quiet News Flow

January 22, 2026 — 11:42 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Biotech stocks saw notable upward momentum in Thursday's after-hours trading session, with several names posting strong percentage gains despite the absence of fresh company-specific developments.

Coherus Oncology, Inc. (CHRS) climbed 9.09% to close at $1.73, adding $0.14 in extended trading.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SNSE) surged 10.06% after hours, finishing at $12.47 with a gain of $1.14.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) advanced 9.37% to $0.40, rising $0.034 in after-hours action.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) added 3.35% to $7.41, up $0.24. While there was no news Thursday, the company was recently in focus after Taiho Oncology announced on January 20 that Peter Melnyk had joined as President and Chief Operating Officer.

Cingulate Inc. (CING) edged higher by 1.49%, closing at $5.45 after hours with a gain of $0.08.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) posted a strong 9.96% jump to $24.95, adding $2.26 in extended trading.

IO Biotech, Inc. (IOBT) gained 4.19% to $0.50, up $0.020 after hours. While Thursday brought no fresh news, the company recently announced on January 21 that it is exploring a range of strategic alternatives, including potential mergers, asset sales, or even liquidation, alongside cost-cutting measures such as workforce reductions.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
