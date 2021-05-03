Biotech Roivant to go public via $7.3 bln SPAC deal

May 3 (Reuters) - Roivant Sciences said on Monday it would go public through a merger with blank-check firm Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp MAAC.O in a deal that values the biotech company at $7.3 billion.

