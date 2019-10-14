Biotech Is Lagging. Blame Gene Therapy Stocks, Analysts Say.

Biotech ETFs are lagging behind the S&P 500 this year. Evercore ISI says the poor performance of gene therapy stocks, such as Sarepta Therapeutics, is part of the reason.

What’s up with biotech? The major biotech exchange-traded funds are failing to keep up with the market this year, despite a strong showing in the first few months of the year.

Evercore ISI analysts Ravi Mehrotra and Josh Schimmer suggest that gene therapy might be the reason.

The analysts wrote in a Sunday note that they had constructed a proprietary index of gene therapy companies, and found the companies had “massively” underperformed in the second half of the year.

Gene therapy has “historically been a positive driver of the biotech sector’s performance, with M&A activity supercharging this in recent years,” the Evercore analysts wrote. “However, we saw the start of the decline in the GT sector in early [August].”

The back story. The iShares NASDQAQ Biotechnology ETF (ticker: IBB) and the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI), which both track the biotech industry, are each up less than 4% this year, while the S&P 500 is up 18.5%. IBB was up 13.3% through the end of June, and has slumped 8.1% since then.

What’s new. Schimmer and Mehrotra say their gene therapy index showed that the companies’ stocks are down 22% since early August.

They argued that the drop was because of the “impact of the [gene therapy] bell-weather” Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), which saw a barrage of negative headlines this summer. The company faced questions from the Food and Drug Administration on an experimental muscular dystrophy drug, among other issues.

Schimmer and Mehrotra said the situation demonstrated for investors, among other things, that the FDA was setting a “higher approval bar,” and that investing in gene therapy requires a more sophisticated investment strategy beyond what the analysts called a “kinetic” approach.

Looking forward. The Evercore analysts suggest that the summer’s gene therapy struggles could actually be good for the sector. A higher approval bar from the FDA, they said, “can only be a good thing for the totality of companies in the sector in the medium to long term.”

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF was up 0.1% on Monday morning.

